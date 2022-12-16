It was alleged that the initial partners, Greenfield Solar of Germany, did not have the financing for such a project, after having been the awarded the tender.<ref name="Independent">Herbert Moyo, [http://www.theindependent.co.zw/2014/08/08/new-twist-us183m-solar-project/ New twist to US$183m solar project], ''The Independent'', Published: 8 Aug 2014, Retrieved: 9 Jul 2015</ref> They would later enter into partnership with a Chinese company, China Electric Company, to build a now even bigger power station, said to be at the tune of US$750mln in [[Gwanda]].<ref name="TheSource">[http://source.co.zw/2015/03/chinese-firm-to-start-work-on-750mln-gwanda-solar-project-in-h2/ Chinese firm to start work on $750mln Gwanda solar project in H2], ''The Source'', Published: 30 Mar 2015, Retrieved: 9 Jul 2015</ref>

In ''' 2013 ''' Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) — a subsidiary of [[Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Holdings|ZESA Holdings]] floated a tender for the installation of 100MW solar power stations. Intratek reportedly bid but lost. However, the terms of the tender were changed to allow Intratek (together with Chinese company ZTE) to be accepted and supply the solar stations.<ref name="Fingaz">Clemence Manyukwe, [http://www.financialgazette.co.zw/zesa-in-us183m-scandal/ ZESA In US$183m Scandal], ''Fingaz'', Published: 13 Mar 2014, Retrieved: 9 Jul 2015</ref>

The tender deals awarded to Intratrek and its partners included; a $73 million refurbishment of the Harare power station; a $163 million project to restore Munyati power station; a new $128 million hydropower station at Gairezi; and a $202 million 100MW solar power plant in [[Gwanda]]. Multiple irregularities were reported to have taken place as part of the deals.

Wicknell Chivayo a.k.a Sir Wicknell is a business person in Zimbabwe known mostly for making posts on social media about his riches. His source of wealth is not known but he has been reported to be linked to corrupt business activities and having close ties to politicians in Zimbabwe including former President Robert Mugabe's family. In February 2018, he was called upon by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy in regards with the Zesa solar tender he was given and how he won the tender.

Chivayo was acquitted of fraud charges he jointly faced with fellow Genius Kadungure relating to 1.5 million Rand where they allegedly swindled Kadoma miners Ivon and Enos Gatawa and Zanu-PF MP Dexter Nduna.

In 2018 Chivhayo was also arrested on four charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening Exchange Control Act for corruptly receiving $5 million from Zimbabwe Power Company. Chivayo was acquitted of the charges at the High Court in March 2019 after a judge dismissed the state's case against him for lack of merit and upheld Chivayo’s application for an exception.

Personal life

Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo,[1] also known as Sir Wicknell, was born on 22 November 1982. Chivayo lost his father, Isaac Mathias Chivayo in car accident when he was 10 years old and was raised by his mother in Chivhu's Gandami area.[1] Chivayo attended his primary school at Dudley Hall Primary School before enrolling at Churchill Boys High School for his secondary education. Chivayo was reported to have been brilliant at school but dropped out of school in 1996 while in form two for financial reasons.[1] He is said to still live with his mother[2]

Marriage

In July 2017, Chivayo was reported to have paid lobola for his then fiance, Sonja Madzikanada. Chivayo reportedly exchanged words with his United States of America based sister Moe, after he paid lobola for Sonja. The exchange took place over social media sites Instagram and Facebook. Moe started the feud by posting various posts on Facebook criticising Chivayo's decision to take his fiancee's side. Wicknell responded with:

…And if she (sister) thinks she can control me over someone I sleep with, she is a fool, she’s stupid, these are matters of the heart, I will take my girl any day. She will realise it later in life that she misses me. I asked her why she would want to fight with my girlfriend ‘do you want me to marry her?’ Don’t forget the bedroom power, that whole blood is thicker than water is nothing[3]

Career

After quitting school, Wicknell was reported to have gotten a job at a local bus company where he worked as a wages clerk. at the age of 15. He later became an illegal money changer at Harare's Union Avenue Flea Market (now Kwame Nkrumah Avenue).[1] Wicknell would get involved in fraudulent activities and it was alleged that he stole US$6 million from an investor in Victoria Falls. He served a 2-year sentence (2004-2006) at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for the crime.[1] After his release Wicknell became a millionaire overnight. He stated that he made his first million rand when he was 19 and his first million dollars when he was 23.





Association with Robert Mugabe 's family

Chivayo reportedly made it clear on social media that he is associated with former president Robert Mugabe. In April 2016 he posted pictures on Facebook of himself and the then First Lady Grace Mugabe having dinner in Dubai. It was reported that Chivayo used the association to the then first family to win government tenders. [4]





2011 Arrest

In 2011 Wicknell was allegedly arrested and his 5 luxurious cars impounded by the state, for fraud and money laundering. However, after a contested trial, he was acquitted of 8 counts of fraud and money laundering, with the police in the case being accused of their "lack of professionalism"[5]

2017

On the 11th of December 2017 Sir Wicknell was reported to have been arrested. Chivayo’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu confirmed that his client was arrested although he admitted that he was not sure if Wicknell had been picked up by the police or the military. Mpofu was also not sure of the whereabouts of his client or the charges that led to his arrest. However, on the 12th of December 2017, Wicknell released a video citing that he was not arrested but had gone fishing with his friends. Wicknell Chivayo Denies That He Was Arrested, Contradicts Own Lawyer

However, on the 13th of December 2017, the same lawyer was reported to have said that his client had not been arrested nor had he confirmed the arrest. He reportedly indicated that Wicknell was a law abiding citizen who respects the laws of Zimbabwe.“Wicknell Chivayo was never arrested”: Lawyer

Wealth

Chivayo's source of wealth was reported to have had linked him to participating in corrupt tenders by the government. In an April 2016 radio interview, asked by interviewer, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa what the source of his wealth was, Chivayo was quoted as saying he gets tenders where he is paid millions of dollars:

“I’m surprised you would even ask me that. Because I’m all over the papers signing big deals. When you see me on ZBC signing a $123 million deal, I mean, that’s not a joke. What it means is that Zimbabwe Power Company is going to pay me $123 million, that’s what it means, literally.”[6]

News reports have indicated that Chivayo's company, Intratek is led by a chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf, has a history of drugs trafficking in Zambia and the sale of unapproved circumcision devices in South Africa.[7]

$600 million energy contracts from Government

An investigation by a Zimbabwean media company, The Source, revealed in May 2016 that Chivayo's company was awarded tenders to build power stations by the country's power company Z.E.S.A Holdings despite having no experience building power stations. [7] The tender deals awarded to Intratrek and its partners included; a $73 million refurbishment of the Harare power station; a $163 million project to restore Munyati power station; a new $128 million hydropower station at Gairezi; and a $202 million 100MW solar power plant in Gwanda. Multiple irregularities were reported to have taken place as part of the deals.

Gwanda Solar Project

In 2013 Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) — a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings floated a tender for the installation of 100MW solar power stations. Intratek reportedly bid but lost. However, the terms of the tender were changed to allow Intratek (together with Chinese company ZTE) to be accepted and supply the solar stations.[8]

It was alleged that the initial partners, Greenfield Solar of Germany, did not have the financing for such a project, after having been the awarded the tender.[9] They would later enter into partnership with a Chinese company, China Electric Company, to build a now even bigger power station, said to be at the tune of US$750mln in Gwanda.[10]

After investigation the deal, The Source wrote:

In 2014, Intratrek announced it was partnering a company called Green Solar Europa to build a solar power station for $350 million. However, after the project went to tender, the State Procurement Board awarded the contract to China Jiangxi Corporation. The company won the deal after presenting the lowest bid of $184 million. Soon afterward, ZPC approached Jiangxi and demanded that it partner Intratrek, a losing bidder. In its initial formal bid, Intratrek had charged $248 million for the project, but ZPC now said the company, together with another losing bidder ZTE, had somehow agreed to lower their prices to match Jiangxi’s. To add to the confusion, the SPB then wrote to Jiangxi in July 2014, informing the company that the deal was in fact now canceled, purportedly because Jiangxi had suddenly raised its price from $184 million to $207 million. In October 2015, it was announced that Intratrek was now the winner of the Gwanda contract. When initially reported that month, the contract was said to be worth $171 million. However, at the signing of the deal, just two weeks later that October, the deal was now reported at $202 million. There was no explanation on the $30 million discrepancy, or on how Intratrek had managed to swing from its initial announcement of $350 million, down to the $248 million in its first tender, further down to Jiangxi’s $184 million, and then, inside a two-week period, from $171 million to $202 million.[7]

Controversy

On 3 April 2016, it was reported in the Sunday Mail that Pasuwa had not received his salary for 2 months and that he was facing possible eviction at his home. After being contacted on the matter Chivayo indicated that he would rectify the matter. However on 4 April 2016, Chivayo reportedly posted on his Facebook page that Pasuwa was ungratefull, He also accused the media and Zimbabwe at large for not being grateful for his sponsorship of football in Zimbabwe. Chivayo said he had spent about $600,000 on ZIFA in 3 months of the promised 3 year $1 million sponsorship.

THIS OFFICIALLY MARKS THE END of my sponsorship for the WARRIORS for 2016. It takes a lot of love to spend 600 thousand dollars on people you don't know or are even related to so you will all appreciate my reasons for reacting this way in the circumstances. I can't tolerate ungrateful people and i will never take this type of rubbish in my life.[11]

Jonathan Moyo

On 5 April 2016, Jonathan Moyo, in response to the withdrawal of sponsorship, posted on Twitter that Zimbabwe's "Warriors need corporate not personal sponsorship!". [12]

On 6 April, Chivayo responded on Facebook that he would not be intimidated by Moyo because Moyo could be fired from government any day just as Joice Mujuru had.

With the greatest respect Honourable Minister your opinion surely is irrelevant at this stage.... HOOO NHAI MAKA JAIRA KUCHICHIDZIRA VANHU VASINA MARI VASINGA PINDURE NE KUTYA OFFICE DZENYU....MA OFFICE ENYU HAACHA TYISA NEKUTI RINO DOKA GUSHUNGO VAKU RONGEDZESAI MAVA KUMBA MUKOMA... TAKAZVIONA IZVI AMAI MUJURU VAI TSENGA MVURA ICHI BUDA MASVISVINWA asi nhasi kana kusangana navo HANDIVA MHORESE because I have no need to.... THE BIG MAN BEHIND YOU NDIYE ANE YESE MUGARE MAKAZVI ZIVA BOYZ DZANGU. HIS EXCELLENCY ROBERT GABRIEL MUGABE is the only reason why we respect you. ...Ndino ziva ma politicians mukaona attention yawandisa pa munhu one munovhunduka kuti akazo torwa ne imwe party angatinetse mangwana but zvandiri we ZANU PF hard core wani TEAM BOB for life...MABAYA WRONG BUTTON VAKURU VANGU ndiri muzukuru wa CHENJERA ndinoera MOYO CHIRANDU ndinobva pa GANDAMI apa mu WILTSHIRE...MUGARE MAKA ZIVA KUTI HAPANA KANA ZVAMUNO NDIITA....[13]

Joshua Ncube

Chivayo and comedian Carl Joshua Ncube were involved in a nasty social media spat after Carl Joshua Ncube alleged made fun of the young businessman in one of his shows and started a campaign to do a comedy roast of Chivayo. Chivayo responded by attacking saying:

I will not stoop so low and respond to such petty issues from people like Carl Joshua. We are people from completely different worlds. I understand his vindictiveness because it goes without saying that a hungry man is an angry man and poverty often makes one bitter, I really don’t know this Carl guy but I’m just a bit surprised. What really does he know about legally binding documents. It’s obvious he doesn’t like me because he’s a poor comedian and I’m a rich comedian. He charges Two dollars a head for his shows and if I was to have a show my fans would get hundred dollars each on entry.[14]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Wicknell Chivhayo was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Wicknell Chivhayo is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is on the list where he is stated as owing US$48,315.00. [15]

Donations

Wicknell was reported to have made numerous donations to both individuals and to organisations.

African Heritage Charity

It is not known what this organisation does, who it is, but reports are that Sir Wicknell has donated R2 million towards it in 2012[16]

Maneta

That same year, after having competed in Big Brother Africa, Wicknell is said to have donated a VW Beetle and paid 3 years worth of tuition for Maneta Mazanhi.[16] There were rumors that the two were an item and in a relationship, however, Wicknell denied this at the time.[17]

Miss Curvy

In 2012 while being a judge at the Miss Curvy beauty pageant, Wicknell pledged US$5,000 to the winner, Mildred Shumba.[18]

Fund-A-Future (FAF) project

In 2013 Wicknell would once again extend his giving hand by pledging US$50,000 to give towards a charity set up by Miss Carnival winner Dananai Chipunza to help underprivileged children with their school fees.[19]

ZIFA $1 million dollar sponsorship

In December 2015 it was announced by new ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa that Chivayo had agreed to sponsor the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) US $1 Million. The funds were to be paid "progressively during the ZIFA president’s tenure" with some of the immediate payments going to covering the outstanding salary of former Warriors head coach Tom Saintfiet who was owed over $100 000.[20] Chivayo subsequently promised to secure the National Team coach, Callisto Pasuwa a vehicle, which he bought provided in January 2016. [21] Chivayo also promised to ensure that with the sponsorship money, Pasuwa's salary would be covered adequately.

R100 000 donation to Baba Tencen

Chivayo donated one hundred thousand Rand to comedian Baba Tencen of the Kuripwa Kugara fame. Chivayo posted on his Facebook page that he was looking for the comedian because he wanted to meet and have lunch with him after describing him as Baba Tencen as “the only sensible comedian” in the country. [22]

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines And Energy

Chivayo appeared before Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee which was chaired by Temba Mliswa to answer questions on the controversial $173 million Gwanda solar project tender which he was awarded by a unit of power utility ZESA in 2015.[23]

Wicknell’s company Intratek Zimbabwe was awarded the US$200 million Gwanda solar project under unclear circumstances. It was then advanced $5 million in controversial circumstances following a directive from then-Minister of Energy Samuel Undenge. However, no progress has been made on the project.

2/3 Sir Wicknell Chivayo Grilled by Parliament 12 February 2018







1/3 Sir Wicknell Chivayo Grilled by Parliament 12 February 2018







Clash with business partner

Wicknell Chivayo was embroiled in boardroom squabbles with his business partner Mr Yusuf Ahmid whom he accused of plotting to elbow him out of Intratrek Zimbabwe Private Limited.

Chivayo — who is the founder and managing director of Intratrek — battled to protect his interests in the firm, arguing that they own 50 percent shareholding apiece.

He claimed that a verbal agreement they entered into awarded them equal shareholding. Intratrek was awarded a tender worth $5 million to set up a 100MW solar project in Gwanda under controversial circumstances and it has been heavily criticised over its failure to implement the project in time despite receiving payment from the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) without a guarantee. Problems arose when Mr Ahmid’s lawyers sought to be provided with documents related to the Gwanda tender, both from ZESA Holdings and Chivayo.[24]

2018 arrest

Wicknell Chivayo appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing four charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening Exchange Control Act for corruptly receiving $5 million from Zimbabwe Power Company.[25]

In March 2019, Chivayo was acquitted by Harare High Court judge Justice Ephraim Tagu after he applied an application for exception to the US$5.6 million fraud charges against the Intratek Zimbabwe Director. His application was withheld. In his 21-page ruling, Justice Tagu held that the judgement of Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube given on 19 January 2018 dismissing Chivayo’s application for exception to the charges of fraud was faulty as the facts could not sustain a criminal suit. He dismissed the state case for lack of merit.

In July 2019, Chivayo and Intratrek, approached the courts for further information and time to prepare their defence in the case where they are accused of paying a bribe of US$10 000 to Stanley Kazhanje former ZPC Chair. [26]

In September 2019, Stanley Kazhanje, after a full trial, was last week convicted, and sentenced to an effective one-year jail term for concealing a US$10 000 transaction he received from Wicknell Chivayo’s Intratrek Zimbabwe. Initially the sentence was three years in jail before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.

The court was told that Kazhanje deserved jail time for the offence as a deterrent measure. “Zimbabwe has an acute shortage of power and the 100 megawatts should have helped in alleviating the country’s power problems,” and “the seriousness of this offence should be taken in the context of the fight against corruption in the country”. [27]

The Bulawyo Chronicle adds different information, where the state witness turned into a hostile witness - the witness, who is a former ZPC board member and current Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner, Thandiwe Mlobane, turned into a hostile State witness after she told Mujaya that Kazhanje was a victim in the case. [28]

Photo Gallery