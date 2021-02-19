| name = Wieslaw Kavhukatema<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Wieslaw Kavhukatema is a former member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Before his resignation, he was a constable based in Ruwa, Harare. In October 2020, Kavhukatema reportedly released confidential information into the public domain through social media before the official release.

Background

Wieslaw Kavhukatema was born in Domboshava under Chief Chinamhora to rural parents. His father Joseph Kavhukatema served in the Zimbabwe National Army.

Education

Kavhukatema did his primary education from 1999 to 2005 at Nyakudya and Parirewa Primary Schools in Domboshava. In 2006 he enrolled at Parirewa High School for his high school education. Whilst in high school he participated in athletics specialising in long-distance running.

Career

In 2014, he joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police as a Constable, a position he held until the time he left the organization in April 2019.

Surveillance

Kavhukatema was listed as one of the individuals in a leaked intelligence memorandum that he was among Zimbabweans in diaspora working to cause destabilization and to subvert the government through #ZimbabweLifesMatter and #ZanuPfmustGo. In the same memorandum, he was also accused for releasing confidential information into public domain before official release which the document claimed, showed that he was still in contact with members of the Security Forces.

The document alleged that he should be surveilled because as:

"...an ex-police officer, he has the capacity to incite and mobilize people for demonstrations. He is one of the individuals who are working to subvert the government. His social media activities should be under constant surveillance."

When Paul Nyathi was contacted for a comment regarding the document he said he was not aware of the document and requested for the publication to send the document. NewsDay reported that even after receiving the document, Nyathi professed ignorance on the authenticity of the document.

The publication reported that a top intelligence officer confirmed the minutes were authentic. The officer said:

“Yes. Our documents are encrypted when we are sending to each other.”

Whereabouts

After he left the ZRP in April 2019 his whereabouts remain unknown.