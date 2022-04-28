In 2018, Wilbert Mubaiwa together with Oswell Ndumo Gwanzura was sued by Zanu-PF for using Emmerson Mnangagwa’s picture on their T-shirts and campaign posters.

On 23 April 2022, Mubaiwa launched a political party known as the National People’s Congress (NPC). He said the party would use blue and purple colour codes.<ref name="NZ"/>

Wilbert Mubaiwa is a Zimbabwean politician. On 23 April 2022, Mubaiwa launched a political party known as the National People’s Congress (NPC). He is a former member of Joice Mujuru's party.

Career

In July 2018, Perrance Shiri said Mubaiwa was fired from the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]

He served as director, projects implementation at the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ).[2]

Wilbert Mubaiwa is a former managing director (MD) of Sunway City.[3]

Politics

Mubaiwa was a member of Joice Mujuru's party National People's Party (NPP) where he served as the Secretary-General before he left after being suspended. He kicked out the NPP from his Avondale property.

Mubaiwa resigned from Mujuru's party alleging that her party had become shipwrecked by undemocratic practices, candidate imposition, political bullying and dictatorship tendencies.

He was supposed to appear before the party’s national disciplinary committee on 2 November 2017 to answer what he described as “malicious and meaningless allegations.”

Mubaiwa had been advised to appear before the disciplinary hearing on allegations of undermining Mujuru and speaking ill of her.

But before the hearing could be convened, he said he decided to resign.[4]

He campaigned under a Zanu-PF ticket during the party’s primary elections but was disqualified by the national elections directorate. Shiri said Mubaiwa was disqualified from contesting in the Zanu-PF primary elections because he was a well-known former Mujuru loyalist. Wilbert Mubaiwa went to file his nomination papers as an independent candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections for the Guruve South parliamentary seat and lost.

He clashed with Zanu-PF because he was using Emmerson Mnangagwa's pictures in his campaigning material. Mubaiwa was also accused of hijacking Zanu-PF activities.[1]

Zanu-PF Lawsuit

Zanu-PF was seeking an order interdicting Mubaiwa from printing and distributing campaign materials which carried Mnangagwa’s face for the 2018 elections and the campaign slogan “#ED Has My Vote” and “#ED Pfee”, adding that if he is not stopped, he would prejudice the party.[5]