Difference between revisions of "Wild is Life"

The ZEN Re-Wilding facility is a 34,000 hectare protected area in Victoria Falls. This is where our elephants begin the final stages of their rehabilitation towards a full reintegration back into the wild.

The ZEN nursery is a specialized care center for orphaned elephant calvesSince inception in 2013, the Nursery has successfully rescued 25 elephant calves. It is a joint venture formed in 2014, with the [[Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority]].

Beginning in '''1998''', with only had a few, small (such as duiker and mongoose!), rescued wild orphans in their back yard, it has grown over the past twenty years to the quality Animal Sanctuary they are today, catering for injured, orphaned and rescued wildlife, as well as Endangered and Specially protected species.

'''Wild is Life''' consists of two branches, namely The '''Wild is Life Trust''', and the '''Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery'''. The cornerstone philosophy is ''One by One'', respecting each animal in our care as an individual and a sentient being.

Wild is Life logo

Tel: For bookings 077 994 9821

Cell: +263774155171



Emails: Jos Danckwerts, Conservation Director - jos@wildislife.org,

Angela Loubser, Managing Director - angela@wildislife.org

Alex Norman, Guest Relations - wild@wildislife.org

Catherine Jennings, Adoption Programme - friends@wildislife.org

Olia Demidova, Media Relations - olia@wildislife.org



Websites: www.wildislife.org, https://www.zimbabweelephantnursery.com/,

http://www.zimbabwecaresnetwork.com/?fbclid=IwAR38z2WIyWECZFwsmnTZUIHbnG7m0OvDHCR5s9mTGYO4ZVctFp-tpkpTVPw



Field

Wild is Life is a privately owned wildlife sanctuary, founded and owned by Roxy Danckwerts. Currently, the Wild is Life Trust is home to a number of elephant, lion, cheetah, ground pangolin, kudu, giraffe, hyena, wildebeest, sable, impala, duiker, tortoise and monkeys. There are over 100 animals representing 18 different species in total at Wild is Life as of today.

Within the organisation structure are:

The Connection

A safe-haven for injured, orphaned and traumatized wild animals. Where possible, the animals under care are released back into the wild. It is home to a variety of African wildlife all of whom have been rescued or born on the property.

Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery

Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery logo

Panda Masuie Forest

Events