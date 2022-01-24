Difference between revisions of "Wildlife, Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Natural Resources play a large role in Zimbabwe. This profile is an attempt to provide the links to all Pindula has around this subject. ==Concepts== * CAMPFIRE ==Wildl...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:12, 24 January 2022
Natural Resources play a large role in Zimbabwe. This profile is an attempt to provide the links to all Pindula has around this subject.
Concepts
Wildlife Organisations
National Parks
- Chete Safari area
- Chimanimani National Park
- Chirisa Safari area
- Haroni/ Rusitu Botanical Gardens
- Lake Chivero Recreational Park
- Lake Cunningham Recreational Park
- Lake Darwendale Recreational Park
- Lake Kyle Recreational Park
- Mana Pools National Park
- Matetsi Safari Area
- Matobo National Park
- Matobo Recreational Park
- Matusadona National Park
- Mutirikwi Recreational Park
- Osborne Dam Recreational Park
- Sebakwe Recreational Park
- Umzingwane Recreational Park
- Victoria Falls National Park
Companies / NGOs / Places
Antelope Park Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary Charama Safari Lodge Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage and Research Centre Cleveland Dam Recreational Park Gosho Park Green Africa Safaris Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas Lion and Cheetah Park Manzou Farm Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project Panda-Ma-Tenga Rifa Conservation Education Camp Umfurudzi Park Wild is Life Trust Wild Is Life Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe
Animals
African Painted Dog Buffalo Nile Crocodile Elephant Giraffe Hippopotamus Hyaena/Hyena Leopard Lion Rhinoceros Sable Antelope Wild Dog
Pets
Charities - Category:Animals
Friend Animal Foundation Harare SPCA Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary