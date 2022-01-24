Difference between revisions of "Wildlife, Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Natural Resources play a large role in Zimbabwe. This profile is an attempt to provide the links to all Pindula has around this subject. ==Concepts== * CAMPFIRE ==Wildl...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 26:
|Line 26:
* [[Umzingwane Recreational Park]]
* [[Umzingwane Recreational Park]]
* [[Victoria Falls National Park]]
* [[Victoria Falls National Park]]
|−
|+
[[Zambezi National Park]]
|−
|−
|−
[[Zambezi National Park]]
===Companies / NGOs / Places===
===Companies / NGOs / Places===
* [[African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)]]
* [[African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)]]
|−
[[Antelope Park]]
|+
[[Antelope Park]]
|−
[[Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary]]
|+
[[Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary]]
|−
[[Charama Safari Lodge]]
|+
[[Charama Safari Lodge]]
|−
[[Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage and Research Centre]]
|+
[[Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage and Research Centre]]
|−
[[Cleveland Dam Recreational Park]]
|+
[[Cleveland Dam Recreational Park]]
|−
[[Gosho Park]]
|+
[[Gosho Park]]
|−
[[Green Africa Safaris]]
|+
[[Green Africa Safaris]]
|−
[[Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas]]
|+
[[Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas]]
|−
[[Lion and Cheetah Park]]
|+
[[Lion and Cheetah Park]]
|−
[[Manzou Farm]]
|+
[[Manzou Farm]]
|−
[[Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project]]
|+
[[Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project]]
|−
[[Panda-Ma-Tenga]]
|+
[[Panda-Ma-Tenga]]
|−
[[Rifa Conservation Education Camp]]
|+
[[Rifa Conservation Education Camp]]
|−
[[Umfurudzi Park]]
|+
[[Umfurudzi Park]]
|−
[[Wild is Life Trust]]
|+
[[Wild is Life Trust]]
|−
[[Wild Is Life]]
|+
[[Wild Is Life]]
|−
[[Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe]]
|+
[[Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe]]
==Animals==
==Animals==
|−
[[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]
|+
|+
[[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|+
|−
|+
[[]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[
|−
|+
|−
[[
|+
|+
[[]]
|−
|+
|−
|+
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Wildlife]]
[[Category:Wildlife]]
Latest revision as of 14:17, 24 January 2022
Natural Resources play a large role in Zimbabwe. This profile is an attempt to provide the links to all Pindula has around this subject.
Concepts
Wildlife Organisations
National Parks
- Chete Safari area
- Chimanimani National Park
- Chirisa Safari area
- Haroni/ Rusitu Botanical Gardens
- Lake Chivero Recreational Park
- Lake Cunningham Recreational Park
- Lake Darwendale Recreational Park
- Lake Kyle Recreational Park
- Mana Pools National Park
- Matetsi Safari Area
- Matobo National Park
- Matobo Recreational Park
- Matusadona National Park
- Mutirikwi Recreational Park
- Osborne Dam Recreational Park
- Sebakwe Recreational Park
- Umzingwane Recreational Park
- Victoria Falls National Park
- Zambezi National Park
Companies / NGOs / Places
- African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)
- Antelope Park
- Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary
- Charama Safari Lodge
- Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage and Research Centre
- Cleveland Dam Recreational Park
- Gosho Park
- Green Africa Safaris
- Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas
- Lion and Cheetah Park
- Manzou Farm
- Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project
- Panda-Ma-Tenga
- Rifa Conservation Education Camp
- Umfurudzi Park
- Wild is Life Trust
- Wild Is Life
- Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe
Animals
Wild
- African Painted Dog
- Buffalo
- Nile Crocodile
- Elephant
- Giraffe
- Hippopotamus
- Hyaena/Hyena
- Leopard
- Lion
- Rhinoceros
- Sable Antelope
- Wild Dog
Pets
- Charities - Category:Animals