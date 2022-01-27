−

Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe (WEZ) was founded in '''1927''' to encourage and assist all people of Zimbabwe to understand the importance of our wildlife and the environment for the well being of current and future generations and also to ensure that the utilization of natural resources are fair, equitable and sustainable. It collaborates with [[BirdLife Zimbabwe]], [[CAMPFIRE]], and [[Environment Africa]], the [[ Forest commission ]] and [[Parks and Wildlife Management Authority]]. Its members consist of individuals, families, corporates and educational institutions that care for the future of Zimbabwe's Environment.

