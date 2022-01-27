Difference between revisions of "Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe"
Latest revision as of 09:22, 27 January 2022
Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe (WEZ) was founded in 1927 to encourage and assist all people of Zimbabwe to understand the importance of our wildlife and the environment for the well being of current and future generations and also to ensure that the utilization of natural resources are fair, equitable and sustainable. It collaborates with BirdLife Zimbabwe, CAMPFIRE, and Environment Africa, the Zimbabwe Forestry Commission and Zimbabwe Parks & Wildlife Management Authority. Its members consist of individuals, families, corporates and educational institutions that care for the future of Zimbabwe's Environment. [1]
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
National Office:
Mukuvisi Woodlands, cnr Glenara and Hillside,
P.O. Box HG 996, Highlands, Harare,
Tel: + (263-4) 747500, 747684, 747648
Fax: + (263-4) 747174
Web site: www.zimwild.co.zw
https://www.facebook.com/wez.national/
Reg. Pvt. Vol. Org. Number P.V.O. 204/68:
Matabeleland branch
http://www.wezmat.org/
Mission
The mission statement of Wildlife & Environment Zimbabwe (WEZ) is: “To encourage and assist all people of Zimbabwe to understand the importance of wildlife and the environment and to conserve Zimbabwe’s natural resources for the well being of current and future generations and to ensure that the utilisation of these natural resources is fair and sustainable” [2]
References
- ↑ Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe (WEZ), Trickleout.net, Retrieved: 18 May 2020
- ↑ Wildlife Environment Zimbabwe, Bigsky, Retrieved: 18 May 2020