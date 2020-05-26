Difference between revisions of "Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe"

Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe (WEZ) was founded in 1927 to encourage and assist all people of Zimbabwe to understand the importance of our wildlife and the environment for the well being of current and future generations and also to ensure that the utilization of natural resources are fair, equitable and sustainable. It collaborates with Birdlife Zimbabwe, CAMPFIRE, and Environment Africa, the Forest commission and Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. Its members consist of individuals, families, corporates and educational institutions that care for the future of Zimbabwe's Environment. <ref name=" Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe (WEZ)"> Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe (WEZ), Trickleout.net, Retrieved: 18 May 2020<ref>





National Office:

Mukuvisi Woodlands, cnr Glenara and Hillside,

P.O. Box HG 996, Highlands, Harare,

Tel: + (263-4) 747500, 747684, 747648

Fax: + (263-4) 747174

Web site: www.zimwild.co.zw

https://www.facebook.com/wez.national/



Reg. Pvt. Vol. Org. Number P.V.O. 204/68:

Matabeleland branch

http://www.wezmat.org/

Mission

