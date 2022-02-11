In July 2018, Willard Munoko was elected to Ward 7 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu PF with 2676 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Chipinge RDC with 2676 votes, beating Maddeliene Maremudze of MDC Alliance with 799 votes and Paiye Entrance Masiyiwa of PRC with 109 votes. [1]

