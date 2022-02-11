Difference between revisions of "Willard Munoko"
In July 2018, Willard Munoko was elected to Ward 7 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu PF with 2676 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Chipinge RDC with 2676 votes, beating Maddeliene Maremudze of MDC Alliance with 799 votes and Paiye Entrance Masiyiwa of PRC with 109 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022