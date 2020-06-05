Difference between revisions of "Willard Mutigwa"

In July 2018, Willard Mutigwa was elected to Ward 17 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 707 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Nyanga RDC with 707 votes, beating Moses Matesva of MDC-Alliance with 611 votes and Teddy Chinsumba of NPF with 14 votes. [1]

Events

