Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Willard Zihowa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Willard Zihowa''' was elected unopposed to Ward 19 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, plac...")
 
 
Line 14: Line 14:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
 
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
 +
 +
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

Latest revision as of 10:11, 8 February 2021

In July 2018, Willard Zihowa was elected unopposed to Ward 19 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected unopposed to Ward 19 Chaminuka RDC. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Willard_Zihowa&oldid=98797"