Difference between revisions of "William Ketero"

In July 2018, William Ketero was elected to Ward 30 Mutasa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 908 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Mutasa RDC with 908 votes, beating Stanley Nyagondore of MDC-Alliance with 690 votes and Tambudzai Muterere of ZIPP with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

