Pindula

Difference between revisions of "William Kona"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "William Kona ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family. ==School / Education== No information could be found on his Junior or...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
William Kona
+
'''William Henry Kona''' was an early nationalist, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980''' for PF ZAPU.
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
+
'''Born''': '''28 August 1919''', [[Selukwe]]. <br/>
 +
'''Marriage''': Married with six children. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref> <br/>
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
Line 8: Line 9:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
 +
President, AF Farmers Union. <br/>
 +
'''1980''' - elected to [[House of Assembly]], [[Midlands Province]], PF ZAPU. <br/>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 17: Line 20:
 
|title=William Kona
 
|title=William Kona
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=election,Local Government,Pfura,RDC
+
|keywords=early nationalists, farmer, ZAPU,  
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
+
|description= House of Assembly 1980
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Politician]]

Latest revision as of 08:31, 14 January 2022

William Henry Kona was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980 for PF ZAPU.

Personal Details

Born: 28 August 1919, Selukwe.
Marriage: Married with six children. [1]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

President, AF Farmers Union.
1980 - elected to House of Assembly, Midlands Province, PF ZAPU.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=William_Kona&oldid=114166"