William Kona

'''1980''' - elected to [[House of Assembly]], [[Midlands Province]], PF ZAPU. <br/>

'''Marriage''': Married with six children. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980) , Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref> <br/>

No information could be found on his age , place of birth , or family.

''' William Henry Kona ''' was an early nationalist, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980''' for PF ZAPU.

William Henry Kona was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980 for PF ZAPU.

Personal Details

Born: 28 August 1919, Selukwe.

Marriage: Married with six children. [1]



School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

President, AF Farmers Union.

1980 - elected to House of Assembly, Midlands Province, PF ZAPU.



Events

Further Reading