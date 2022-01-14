Difference between revisions of "William Kona"
Latest revision as of 08:31, 14 January 2022
William Henry Kona was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980 for PF ZAPU.
Personal Details
Born: 28 August 1919, Selukwe.
Marriage: Married with six children. [1]
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
President, AF Farmers Union.
1980 - elected to House of Assembly, Midlands Province, PF ZAPU.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022