|description= William Manondo (born 2 April 1991) is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is the Chibuku Super Cup record scorer.

In March 2022, William Manondo won the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] player of the month award.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/04/11/psl-reveals-monthly-award-winners-for-february-and-march/ PSL reveals monthly award winners for February and March], ''Soccer24'', Published: April 11, 2022, Retrieved: April 20, 2022</ref>

In January 2022, [[CAPS United]] signed William Manondo.<ref name="TH">Grace Chingoma, [https://www.herald.co.zw/caps-united-secure-manondo-close-in-on-chafa/ CAPS United secure Manondo, close in on Chafa], ''The Herald'', Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: April 20, 2022</ref>

Manondo won the Chibuku Super Cup in 2017 with the then Harare City coach [[Taurai Mangwiro]]. William Manondo's Chibuku performance saw him being nicknamed ''Mr Chibuku''.<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mr-chibuku-speaks/ MR Chibuku speaks], ''H-Metro'', Published: November 9, 2018, Retrieved: April 20, 2022</ref>

He spent one more year with FC Platinum after returning from his loan spell until he departed in 2013 to join [[Harare City Football Club]] where he played as an attacking midfielder.

Manondo played for [[FC Platinum]]. During his time with FC Platinum, he was sent out on loan to Gunners in 2012 before being recalled in July of the same year. Manondo had been sidelined by then coach [[Rahman Gumbo]] at the beginning of the 2012 season only to impress at Gunners.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/07/2012-07-31-platinum-recall-striker/ Platinum recall striker], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 31, 2012, Retrieved: April 20, 2022</ref>

Career

Awards

