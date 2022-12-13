In March 2022, William Manondo won the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] player of the month award.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/04/11/psl-reveals-monthly-award-winners-for-february-and-march/ PSL reveals monthly award winners for February and March], ''Soccer24'', Published: April 11, 2022, Retrieved: April 20, 2022</ref>

'''William Manondo''' (born 2 April 1991) is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for CAPS United Football Club as a striker . He is the Chibuku Super Cup record scorer.

Career

Manondo played for FC Platinum. During his time with FC Platinum, he was sent out on loan to Gunners in 2012 before being recalled in July of the same year. Manondo had been sidelined by then coach Rahman Gumbo at the beginning of the 2012 season only to impress at Gunners.[1]

He spent one more year with FC Platinum after returning from his loan spell until he departed in 2013 to join Harare City Football Club where he played as an attacking midfielder.

Manondo won the Chibuku Super Cup in 2017 with the then Harare City coach Taurai Mangwiro. William Manondo's Chibuku performance saw him being nicknamed Mr Chibuku.[2]

In January 2022, CAPS United signed William Manondo.[3]





Awards

Manondo won the Golden Boot in the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after scoring 17 goals for CAPS United.

He was voted among the 11 best players for the 2021-2022 season and first runner-up behind Walter Musona who was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year.

In March 2022, William Manondo won the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League player of the month award.[4]