''' Mukarati ''' went to primary school in Salisbury between ''' 1940 ''' and ''' 1948 ''' , reaching Standard VI. During ''' 1949-50 ''' he took the teachers’ training course at [[ Tegwani ]] . After teaching for a short period he went into commerce, doing clerical and administrative work from ''' 1952 ''' to ''' 1959 ''' . He then became a bank teller, which post he held until ''' 1964 ''' .

Mukarati went to primary school in Salisbury between 1940 and 1948, reaching Standard VI. During 1949-50 he took the teachers’ training course at Tegwani. After teaching for a short period he went into commerce, doing clerical and administrative work from 1952 to 1959. He then became a bank teller, which post he held until 1964.

William Nyamasvisva Mukarati was a Zimbabwena nationalist.

Personal Details

Born: 28 January 1925 in Marimba on the western outskirts of Salisbury. His father was a senior mule cart driver.

School / Education

Mukarati went to primary school in Salisbury between 1940 and 1948, reaching Standard VI. During 1949-50 he took the teachers’ training course at Tegwani. After teaching for a short period he went into commerce, doing clerical and administrative work from 1952 to 1959. He then became a bank teller, which post he held until 1964.

Political career

He became interested in politics during the time of the ANYL and moved from there into the revived ANC in 1957. He was detained for a period in 1959 during the state of emergency. He joined the NDP on its foundation in 1960 and became Vice-Chairman of Salisbury (Harare) District. When ZAPU was formed in – December 1961 he was appointed Organising Secretary for the Mashonaland Province.

1957 Vice-Chairman, Highfield Branch, ANYL.

1960 Vice-Chairman, Salisbury (Harare) District, NDP.

1961 Organising Secretary, Mashonaland Province, ZAPU.

1963 Deputy Chairman for Presidential Affairs and Secretary for Welfare, PCC.

1975 (Sept.) Treasurer-General (Vice), ANC (Nkomo).