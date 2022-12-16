|title= All you NEED TO KNOW about William Mutomba - Pindula

* [[ Clever Taruvinga ]] of MDC–N with 439 votes or 2 . 80 percent,

* [[ Julius Magarangoma ]] of MDC–T with 5 553 votes or 35.46 percent,

* '''William Mutomba''' of Zanu PF with 9 669 votes or 61.74 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Buhera]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

William Mutomba is a politician and Member of Parliament for Buhera North constituency. He last contested in the July 2018 elections and won.

Personal Details

Born: 4 April 1956 in Buhera.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

After school Mutomba joined the President's office from 1982 to 1984 and was posted to South Africa on National Duty up to 1991. He resigned in the President's office in 1992 to pursue business Interests.

He was elevated through the ranks in the ZANU PF Party and currently he is a member of the Central Committee.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Buhera North returned to Parliament:

William Mutomba of Zanu PF with 9 669 votes or 61.74 percent,

of Zanu PF with 9 669 votes or 61.74 percent, Julius Magarangoma of MDC–T with 5 553 votes or 35.46 percent,

Clever Taruvinga of MDC–N with 439 votes or 2.80 percent,

Total 15 661 votes

He contested the July 2018 elections and won, maintaining his position as Member of Parliament representing Buhera North.

Events