William Mutomba is a Zimbabwean politician who is Member of Parliament for Buhera North constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.
+
'''William Mutomba''' is a politician and Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Buhera]] North constituency. He last contested in the '''July 2018''' elections and won.
  
Background
+
==Personal Details==
William Mutomba was born on 04-Apr-56 in Buhera.  
+
'''Born:''' 4 April 1956 in [[Buhera]].
  
Political career
+
==Service/Career==
*After school Mutomba joined President's office in 1982-1984 and was posted to South Africa on National Duty up to 1991. He resigned in the President's office in 1992 to pursue business Interests.  
+
* After school '''Mutomba''' joined the President's office from '''1982''' to '''1984''' and was posted to South Africa on National Duty up to '''1991'''. He resigned in the President's office in '''1992''' to pursue business Interests.  
*He was elevated through the ranks in the ZANU PF Party and currently he is a member of the Central Committee.  
+
 
*He became an active politician representing [[Mashonaland West Province]] and is currently a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly representing [[Buhera West Constituency]].
+
* He was elevated through the ranks in the [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU PF]] Party and currently he is a member of the Central Committee.  
*He contested in the July 2018 elections and won, maintaining his position as Member of Parliament representing Buhera North.
+
 
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Buhera]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''William Mutomba''' of Zanu PF with 9 669 votes or 61.74 percent,
 +
* [[Julius Magarangoma]] of MDC–T with 5 553 votes or 35.46 percent,
 +
* [[Clever Taruvinga]] of MDC–N with 439 votes or 2.80 percent,
 +
'''Total''' '''15 661 votes'''
 +
 
 +
* He contested the '''July 2018''' elections and won, maintaining his position as Member of Parliament representing Buhera North.
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
  
  
Line 113: Line 115:
  
 
William Mutomba
BornWilliam Mutomba
(1956-04-04) April 4, 1956 (age 66)
Buhera
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleMember of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


William Mutomba is a politician and Member of Parliament for Buhera North constituency. He last contested in the July 2018 elections and won.

Personal Details

Born: 4 April 1956 in Buhera.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

  • After school Mutomba joined the President's office from 1982 to 1984 and was posted to South Africa on National Duty up to 1991. He resigned in the President's office in 1992 to pursue business Interests.
  • He was elevated through the ranks in the ZANU PF Party and currently he is a member of the Central Committee.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Buhera North returned to Parliament:

  • William Mutomba of Zanu PF with 9 669 votes or 61.74 percent,
  • Julius Magarangoma of MDC–T with 5 553 votes or 35.46 percent,
  • Clever Taruvinga of MDC–N with 439 votes or 2.80 percent,

Total 15 661 votes

  • He contested the July 2018 elections and won, maintaining his position as Member of Parliament representing Buhera North.

Events

Further Reading

