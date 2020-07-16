Difference between revisions of "William Ngwenya"

In Bulawayo, William Ngwenya belonged to what Vambe calls the 'black moguls'; he was a qualified teacher, the proprietor of several grocery stores, Secretary of the Bantu Co-operative Trading Society, trustee of the Mpopoma Leaseholder Association, in leading positions in many other organizations and owner of a house and a brand new Plymouth car.

