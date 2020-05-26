Difference between revisions of "William Zunga"
In July 2018, William Zunga was elected to Ward 15 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 3070 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Mutare RDC with 3070 votes, beating Charles Reginald Tasiyenyika of Zanu-PF with 1609 votes, Robson Nzarayebani of ZIPP with 362 votes, Ronald Khoza of PRC with 141 votes, Michael Kanzama of ZDU with 138 votes and Clever Mukwindidza of APA with 87 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
