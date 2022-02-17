'''Willias Madzimure''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Kambuzuma Constituency]] in [[Harare]]. He is a former MP representing the [[Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T)]] party which is led by [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]. He defected to the [[MDC Renewal Team]] in 2014 which was led by [[Tendai Biti]].

Background

Madzimure was born on 17 September in 1964.

Madzimure was recalled from representing constituency after a controversial split from the MDC-T party in 2014 under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. He met his fate on the 17th of March 2015 after the speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced a ruling dismissing Madzimure and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the MDC Renewal Team before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch.[1]



















