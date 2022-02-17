Pindula

Willias Madzimure
Willias Madzimure
Willias Madzimure, Zimbabwean Politician
Willias Madzimure
Born (1964-09-17) September 17, 1964 (age 57)
ResidenceZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Years active2000 to present
Known forBeing Member of Parliament
Movement

Willias Madzimure is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Kambuzuma Constituency in Harare. He is a former MP representing the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) party which is led by Morgan Tsvangirai. He defected to the MDC Renewal Team in 2014 which was led by Tendai Biti.

Background

Madzimure was born on 17 September in 1964.

Madzimure was recalled from representing constituency after a controversial split from the MDC-T party in 2014 under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. He met his fate on the 17th of March 2015 after the speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced a ruling dismissing Madzimure and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the MDC Renewal Team before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch.[1]

References

  1. , Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs,Nehanda Radio, published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"
