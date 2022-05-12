Difference between revisions of "Willias Madzimure"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Willias Madzimure''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was
|+
'''Willias Madzimure''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of parliamentfor [[Kambuzuma]] in [[Harare]]. He a the [[Movement for Democratic Change - (MDC-T)]] party. He to the [[MDC Renewal Team]] in 2014[[]].
== Background ==
== Background ==
|−
Madzimure was born on 17 September
|+
Madzimurewas born on 17 September 1964.
|−
Madzimure was recalled from representing constituency after a controversial split from the MDC-T party in 2014 under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T Tendai Biti and [[Elton Mangoma]]. He
|+
Madzimure was recalled from representing constituency after a controversial split from the MDC-Tparty in 2014under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T Tendai Bitiand [[Elton Mangoma]]. He the March 2015after the speaker of Parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] announced a ruling dismissing Madzimure and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the [[MDC Renewal Team]] before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. <ref name="nehanda">, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/03/10/tsvangirai-dispatches-letters-of-dismissal-to-rebel-mps/ Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs],''Nehanda Radio'', published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"</ref>
|−
|+
[[]][[]][]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 104:
|Line 94:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
== References ==
== References ==
<references/>
<references/>
Latest revision as of 06:40, 12 May 2022
|Willias Madzimure
Willias Madzimure
Willias Madzimure
|Born
|September 17, 1964
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Years active
|2000 to present
|Known for
|Being Member of Parliament
|Movement
Willias Madzimure is a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of parliament for Kambuzuma Constituency in Harare, 2018 to 2022. He formerly was a member of the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) party. He moved to the MDC Renewal Team in 2014, and in 2022 joined the Citizens' Coalition for Change.
Background
Madzimure was born on 17 September 1964.
Madzimure was recalled from representing Kumbuzuma constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in 2014 under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. He heard the result 17 March 2015 after the speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced a ruling dismissing Madzimure and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the MDC Renewal Team before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. [1]
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Kambuzuma Constituency elected CCC’s Willias Madzimure with 4 457 votes, who retained the seat he won in 2018. [2]
References
- ↑ , Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs,Nehanda Radio, published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"
- ↑ National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022