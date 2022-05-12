Willias Madzimure

Madzimure was recalled from representing [[Kumbuzuma]] constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in '''2014''' under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T [[Tendai Biti]] and [[Elton Mangoma]]. He heard the result '''17 March 2015''' after the speaker of Parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] announced a ruling dismissing Madzimure and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the [[MDC Renewal Team]] before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. <ref name="nehanda">, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/03/10/tsvangirai-dispatches-letters-of-dismissal-to-rebel-mps/ Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs],''Nehanda Radio'', published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"</ref>

