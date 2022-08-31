In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], Kambuzuma Constituency elected [[CCC]]’s '''Willias Madzimure''' with 4 457 votes, who retained the seat he won in '''2018'''. He beat [[Oscar Nyamunokora]], of [[Zanu PF]] with 1800 votes, and [[Fungai Chiposi]], of [[MDC Alliance]], with 154 votes. There were 79 spoilt ballot papers. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

''' Madzimure ''' was recalled from representing [[Kumbuzuma]] constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in '''2014''' under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T [[Tendai Biti]] and [[Elton Mangoma]]. He heard the result '''17 March 2015''' after the speaker of Parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] announced a ruling dismissing ''' Madzimure ''' and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the [[MDC Renewal Team]] before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. <ref name="nehanda">, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/03/10/tsvangirai-dispatches-letters-of-dismissal-to-rebel-mps/ Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs],''Nehanda Radio'', published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"</ref>

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Willias Madzimure''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of [[parliament]] for [[Kambuzuma]] Constituency in [[Harare]], '''2018''' to '''2022'''. He formerly was a member of the [[Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T)]] party. He moved to the [[MDC Renewal Team]] in '''2014''', and in '''2022''' joined the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]].

Personal Details

Born: 17 September 1964.

School / Education

Service/Career

