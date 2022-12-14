Pindula

'''Madzimure''' was recalled from representing [[Kambuzuma]] constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in '''2014''' under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T [[Tendai Biti]] and [[Elton Mangoma]]. He heard the result '''17 March 2015''' after the speaker of Parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] announced a ruling dismissing '''Madzimure''' and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the [[MDC Renewal Team]] before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. <ref name="nehanda">, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/03/10/tsvangirai-dispatches-letters-of-dismissal-to-rebel-mps/ Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs],''Nehanda Radio'', published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"</ref>
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Kambuzuma]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Willias Madzimure''' of MDC–T with 7 944 votes or 61.21 percent,
* [[Tongai Nheta]] of Zanu PF with 4 165 votes or 32.09 percent,
* [[Toko Mavhunga]] of MDC–N with 635 votes or 4.89 percent,
* 2 others with 235 votes or 1.81 percent.
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Kambuzuma]] returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Willias Madzimure]] of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 4 457 votes,
 
* [[Oscar Nyamunokora]] of Zanu-PF with 1 800 votes,
 
* [[Fungai Chiposi]] of MDC Alliance with 154 votes.  
* [[Fungai Chiposi]] of MDC Alliance with 154 votes.
 
 
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Willias Madzimure
Willias Madzimure
Willias Madzimure, Zimbabwean Politician
Willias Madzimure
Born (1964-09-17) September 17, 1964 (age 58)
ResidenceZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Years active2000 to present
Known forBeing Member of Parliament
Movement

Willias Madzimure is a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of parliament for Kambuzuma Constituency in Harare, 2018 to 2022. He formerly was a member of the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) party. He moved to the MDC Renewal Team in 2014, and in 2022 joined the Citizens' Coalition for Change.

Personal Details

Born: 17 September 1964.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Madzimure was recalled from representing Kambuzuma constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in 2014 under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. He heard the result 17 March 2015 after the speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced a ruling dismissing Madzimure and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the MDC Renewal Team before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. [1]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:

  • Willias Madzimure of MDC–T with 7 944 votes or 61.21 percent,
  • Tongai Nheta of Zanu PF with 4 165 votes or 32.09 percent,
  • Toko Mavhunga of MDC–N with 635 votes or 4.89 percent,
  • 2 others with 235 votes or 1.81 percent.

Total 12 979 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. , Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs,Nehanda Radio, published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"
