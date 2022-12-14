'''Madzimure''' was recalled from representing [[ Kambuzuma ]] constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in '''2014''' under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T [[Tendai Biti]] and [[Elton Mangoma]]. He heard the result '''17 March 2015''' after the speaker of Parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] announced a ruling dismissing '''Madzimure''' and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the [[MDC Renewal Team]] before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. <ref name="nehanda">, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/03/10/tsvangirai-dispatches-letters-of-dismissal-to-rebel-mps/ Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs],''Nehanda Radio'', published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"</ref>

'''Madzimure''' was recalled from representing [[ Kumbuzuma ]] constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in '''2014''' under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T [[Tendai Biti]] and [[Elton Mangoma]]. He heard the result '''17 March 2015''' after the speaker of Parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] announced a ruling dismissing '''Madzimure''' and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the [[MDC Renewal Team]] before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. <ref name="nehanda">, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/03/10/tsvangirai-dispatches-letters-of-dismissal-to-rebel-mps/ Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs],''Nehanda Radio'', published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"</ref>

Willias Madzimure is a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of parliament for Kambuzuma Constituency in Harare, 2018 to 2022. He formerly was a member of the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) party. He moved to the MDC Renewal Team in 2014, and in 2022 joined the Citizens' Coalition for Change.

Personal Details

Born: 17 September 1964.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Madzimure was recalled from representing Kambuzuma constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in 2014 under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. He heard the result 17 March 2015 after the speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced a ruling dismissing Madzimure and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the MDC Renewal Team before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. [1]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:

Willias Madzimure of MDC–T with 7 944 votes or 61.21 percent,

of MDC–T with 7 944 votes or 61.21 percent, Tongai Nheta of Zanu PF with 4 165 votes or 32.09 percent,

Toko Mavhunga of MDC–N with 635 votes or 4.89 percent,

2 others with 235 votes or 1.81 percent.

Total 12 979 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:

Willias Madzimure of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 4 457 votes,

Oscar Nyamunokora of Zanu-PF with 1 800 votes,

Fungai Chiposi of MDC Alliance with 154 votes.

Events

Further Reading