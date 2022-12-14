Difference between revisions of "Willias Madzimure"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 88:
|Line 88:
==Service/Career==
==Service/Career==
|−
'''Madzimure''' was recalled from representing [[
|+
'''Madzimure''' was recalled from representing [[]] constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in '''2014''' under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T [[Tendai Biti]] and [[Elton Mangoma]]. He heard the result '''17 March 2015''' after the speaker of Parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] announced a ruling dismissing '''Madzimure''' and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the [[MDC Renewal Team]] before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. <ref name="nehanda">, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/03/10/tsvangirai-dispatches-letters-of-dismissal-to-rebel-mps/ Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs],''Nehanda Radio'', published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"</ref>
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Kambuzuma]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Kambuzuma]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
Latest revision as of 09:15, 14 December 2022
|Willias Madzimure
Willias Madzimure
Willias Madzimure
|Born
|September 17, 1964
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Years active
|2000 to present
|Known for
|Being Member of Parliament
|Movement
Willias Madzimure is a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of parliament for Kambuzuma Constituency in Harare, 2018 to 2022. He formerly was a member of the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) party. He moved to the MDC Renewal Team in 2014, and in 2022 joined the Citizens' Coalition for Change.
Personal Details
Born: 17 September 1964.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Madzimure was recalled from representing Kambuzuma constituency after a controversial split from the [[MDC-T] party in 2014 under the leadership of former secretary general MDC-T Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. He heard the result 17 March 2015 after the speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced a ruling dismissing Madzimure and his fellow colleagues from parliament. Their party was previously called the MDC Renewal Team before it rebranded to UMDC on its official launch. [1]
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:
- Willias Madzimure of MDC–T with 7 944 votes or 61.21 percent,
- Tongai Nheta of Zanu PF with 4 165 votes or 32.09 percent,
- Toko Mavhunga of MDC–N with 635 votes or 4.89 percent,
- 2 others with 235 votes or 1.81 percent.
Total 12 979 votes
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:
- Willias Madzimure of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 4 457 votes,
- Oscar Nyamunokora of Zanu-PF with 1 800 votes,
- Fungai Chiposi of MDC Alliance with 154 votes.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ , Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs,Nehanda Radio, published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"