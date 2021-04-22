Difference between revisions of "Willie John"

In July 2018, Willie John was elected to Ward 31 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 2376 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Mazowe RDC with 2376 votes, beating Macheka Marumahoko of MDC Alliance with 255 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]