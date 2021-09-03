Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Willowvale"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known to the area where Willowvale Motor Industries, one of zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is loca...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known to the area where [[Willowvale Motor Industries]], one of zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of [[Southerton]] and [[Highfields]].
+
'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in [[Harare]]. It's mostly known as the area where [[Willowvale Motor Industries]], one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of [[Southerton]] and [[Highfields]].
  
  
 
==References==  
 
==References==  
 
<references />
 
<references />
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Willowvale
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=suburb,industrial,Harare Province,High Density
 +
|description=Harare Suburbs
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]

Latest revision as of 07:49, 3 September 2021

Willowvale is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known as the area where Willowvale Motor Industries, one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of Southerton and Highfields.


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Willowvale&oldid=110137"