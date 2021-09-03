Difference between revisions of "Willowvale"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known to the area where Willowvale Motor Industries, one of zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is loca...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known
|+
'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known the area where [[Willowvale Motor Industries]], one of 's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of [[Southerton]] and [[Highfields]].
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
|+
Latest revision as of 07:49, 3 September 2021
Willowvale is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known as the area where Willowvale Motor Industries, one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of Southerton and Highfields.