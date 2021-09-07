'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in [[Harare]]. It's mostly known as the area where [[Willowvale Motor Industries]], one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of [[Southerton]] and [[Highfields]].

