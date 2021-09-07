Difference between revisions of "Willowvale"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in [[Harare]]. It's mostly known as the area where [[Willowvale Motor Industries]], one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of [[Southerton]] and [[Highfields]].
'''Willowvale''' is an industrial area in [[Harare]]. It's mostly known as the area where [[Willowvale Motor Industries]], one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of [[Southerton]] and [[Highfields]].
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 08:10, 7 September 2021
Willowvale is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known as the area where Willowvale Motor Industries, one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of Southerton and Highfields.