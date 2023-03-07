Difference between revisions of "Willowvale"
==References==
Willowvale is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known as the area where Willowvale Motor Industries, one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of Southerton and Highfields.
See Eaglesvale Senior School.
See RAE Recyling.