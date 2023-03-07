Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Willowvale"

Page Discussion
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
See [[Eaglesvale Senior School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Eaglesvale Senior School]]. <br/>
 +
See [[RAE Recyling]]. <br/>
 +
  
 
==References==  
 
==References==  

Latest revision as of 11:58, 7 March 2023

Willowvale is an industrial area in Harare. It's mostly known as the area where Willowvale Motor Industries, one of Zimbabwe's motor vehicle assembly plants, is located. The area is next to to the suburbs of Southerton and Highfields.

See Eaglesvale Senior School.
See RAE Recyling.


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Willowvale&oldid=123451"