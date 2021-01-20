Difference between revisions of "Wilma Munyeza"
Wilma Munyeza is the wife of Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza.
Background
Husband
She is married to Shingi Munyeza.
Age
She was born on 21 May.[1]
Children
She has a daughter Nomsa Munyeza with her husband Shingi.
References
