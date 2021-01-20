|description= Wilma Munyeza is the wife to Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza.

Wilma Munyeza (left) with her daughter Nomsa

Wilma Munyeza is the wife of Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza.

Background

Husband

She is married to Shingi Munyeza.

Age

She was born on 21 May.[1]

Children

She has a daughter Nomsa Munyeza with her husband Shingi.

