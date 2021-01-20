Difference between revisions of "Wilma Munyeza"
Latest revision as of 08:29, 20 January 2021
Wilma Munyeza is the wife of Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza.
Background
Husband
She is married to Shingi Munyeza.
Age
She was born on 21 May.[1]
Children
She has a daughter Nomsa Munyeza with her husband Shingi.
