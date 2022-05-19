Difference between revisions of "Wilmore Chimbetu"
|Wilmore Chimbetu
|Born
|February 14, 1998
Glen View, Harare
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Employer
|Herantals Football Club
|Spouse(s)
|Fatima Machakanya
|Children
|1
|Parents
|Relatives
|Tryson Chimbetu, Sulumani Chimbetu, Saiwe Chimbetu
Wilmore Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is the son of the late Dendera musician Naison Chimbetu.
Background
He was born on February 14 1998 in Glen View Three, Harare. Wilmore Chimbetu is the fourth child in a family of five.[1]
Wilmore is the brother of Tryson Chimbetu. He is cousins with Sulumani Chimbetu.[2]
Wife & Children
As of September 2018, Chimbetu is married to Fatima Machakanya and the couple have a son, Melchzedeck.[1]
Education
Chimbetu did his primary education at Glen View Six Primary School. He went to Glen View High One for his secondary education.[1] While he was in Form Four at Herentals Group of Schools, Wilmore Chimbetu got a scholarship from the school. At the time he was playing for Herentals in a social league.[2]
Career
In 2012-2013 when he got drafted into a local minor league club, Dunamis Football Club. He then joined Herentals Football Club as a right back.[1]
He was a backing vocalist for his brother Tryson and he would go and cover up for his brother at some shows that Tryson would have failed to attend, even after becoming a professional footballer with Herentals Football Club.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Sheldon Hakata, ‘Chopper’ opts for soccer boots, The Patriot, Published: September 27, 2018, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Chimbetu clan’s prodigal son, The Sunday Mail, Published: August 1, 2021, Retrieved: May 19, 2022