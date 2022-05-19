|description= Wilmore Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is the son of the late Dendera musician Naison Chimbetu.

Background

He was born on February 14 1998 in Glen View Three, Harare. Wilmore Chimbetu is the fourth child in a family of five.[1]

Wilmore is the brother of Tryson Chimbetu. He is cousins with Sulumani Chimbetu.[2]

Wife & Children

As of September 2018, Chimbetu is married to Fatima Machakanya and the couple have a son, Melchzedeck.[1]

Education

Chimbetu did his primary education at Glen View Six Primary School. He went to Glen View High One for his secondary education.[1] While he was in Form Four at Herentals Group of Schools, Wilmore Chimbetu got a scholarship from the school. At the time he was playing for Herentals in a social league.[2]

Career

In 2012-2013 when he got drafted into a local minor league club, Dunamis Football Club. He then joined Herentals Football Club as a right back.[1]

He was a backing vocalist for his brother Tryson and he would go and cover up for his brother at some shows that Tryson would have failed to attend, even after becoming a professional footballer with Herentals Football Club.[2]