Difference between revisions of "Wilson Boore"

Wilson Boore is the District Administrator for Mutare District.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Events
At a September 2018 meeting, following the elections of Blessing Tandi as Mayor and Kudakwashe Chisango as Deputy Mayor, Mutare district administrator Wilson Boore said councillors should focus on council business only, and political party issues ended with the 30 July election. Town clerk Joshua Maligwa said Mutare had the potential to become one of the best cities in Africa.
