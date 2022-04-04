Difference between revisions of "Wilson Dylan Max"
(Created page with "'''Wilson Dylan Max''' is a Zimbabwean actor, playwright and director. He is known for playing the role of ''Kenge'' in Studio 263. Apart from acting, Max said he has...")
Latest revision as of 10:56, 4 April 2022
Wilson Dylan Max is a Zimbabwean actor, playwright and director. He is known for playing the role of Kenge in Studio 263. Apart from acting, Max said he has a landscaping business.[1]
Background
He relocated to South Africa in 2003 when his wife Arlene got a job in that country.[1]
Career
He featured in the sitcom Waiters.[2]
In 2012, Wilson Dylan Max staged his first play Of Mice and Men after returning to Zimbabwe. He played the Magistrate in the play set in a court where a dispute between a supplier of computer consumables and his buyer takes centre stage.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Dylan Wilson preparing for stage comeback, The Standard, Published: May 12, 2012, Retrieved: April 4, 2022
- ↑ Joe Njagu Wants to Tickle Your Funny Bone, Zimbojam, Published: May 23, 2013, Retrieved: April 4, 2022