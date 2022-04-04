Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Wilson Dylan Max"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Wilson Dylan Max''' is a Zimbabwean actor, playwright and director. He is known for playing the role of ''Kenge'' in Studio 263. Apart from acting, Max said he has...")
 
 
Line 18: Line 18:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Wilson Dylan Max, Wilson Dylan Max Kenge, Wilson Dylan Max Biography, Kenge Studio 263
 
|keywords= Wilson Dylan Max, Wilson Dylan Max Kenge, Wilson Dylan Max Biography, Kenge Studio 263
|description=  
+
|description= Wilson Dylan Max is a Zimbabwean actor, playwright and director. He is known for playing the role of Kenge in Studio 263. Apart from acting, Max said he has a landscaping business.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt= Wilson Dylan Max Biography
 
|image_alt= Wilson Dylan Max Biography

Latest revision as of 10:56, 4 April 2022

Wilson Dylan Max is a Zimbabwean actor, playwright and director. He is known for playing the role of Kenge in Studio 263. Apart from acting, Max said he has a landscaping business.[1]

Background

He relocated to South Africa in 2003 when his wife Arlene got a job in that country.[1]

Career

He featured in the sitcom Waiters.[2]

In 2012, Wilson Dylan Max staged his first play Of Mice and Men after returning to Zimbabwe. He played the Magistrate in the play set in a court where a dispute between a supplier of computer consumables and his buyer takes centre stage.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Dylan Wilson preparing for stage comeback, The Standard, Published: May 12, 2012, Retrieved: April 4, 2022
  2. Joe Njagu Wants to Tickle Your Funny Bone, Zimbojam, Published: May 23, 2013, Retrieved: April 4, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Wilson_Dylan_Max&oldid=116287"