Wilson Dylan Max is a Zimbabwean actor, playwright and director. He is known for playing the role of Kenge in Studio 263. Apart from acting, Max said he has a landscaping business.[1]

Background

He relocated to South Africa in 2003 when his wife Arlene got a job in that country.[1]

Career

He featured in the sitcom Waiters.[2]

In 2012, Wilson Dylan Max staged his first play Of Mice and Men after returning to Zimbabwe. He played the Magistrate in the play set in a court where a dispute between a supplier of computer consumables and his buyer takes centre stage.[1]