Dr. '''Win Mlambo''' is a politician in
|+
Dr. '''Win Mlambo''' is a politician in [[Zanu-PF]] and member of parliament(MP) for [[ChipingeEast. He was defeated in the July 2018elections by [[Mathias Mlambo]] of the [[MDC Alliance]]. He is also the former Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.
BornWin Busayi Juyana Mlambo20 January 1956in [[Mount Selinda]] in Manicaland to parents Aaron Busayi Juyana Mlambo and Marian Mlambo.
==Education==
|+
==Education==
Upper Secondary School at [[Gokomere High School]] from 1976to 1977
|+
Physics and Computer Science[[University of Zimbabwe]]from which he graduated with a BSc degree in 1981.
In 1989, in the employment of the Public Sector, he studied for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) majoring in Financial Accounting and Management Information Systems (MIS) at Smeal College of Business at the Pennsylvania State University.
|+
|+
In 1989, in the employment of the Public Sector, he studied for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) majoring in Financial Accounting and Management Information Systems (MIS) at Smeal College of Business at the Pennsylvania State University.
|+
After the elections, Mlambowas appointed the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services. He was deputy to [[Webster Shamu]].
In July 2018 he contested but was defeated in the National Assembly election for Chipinge East.
|+
In July 2018he contested but was defeated in the National Assembly election for ChipingeEast.
After losing to [[Mathias Mlambo]], he filed an election petition, claiming the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC) cost him victory by not putting his nickname on the ballot paper.
After losing to [[Mathias Mlambo]], he filed an election petition, claiming the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC) cost him victory by not putting his nickname on the ballot paper.
Mlambo sued ZEC and the [[MDC Alliance]] winner demanding a re-run. He claimed voters suffered name confusion as both candidates had similar surnames. Win Mlambo believed the name confusion could have been resolved if ZEC had inserted his nickname, 'Chitengwa', before his surname.
Mlambo sued ZEC and the [[MDC Alliance]] winner demanding a re-run. He claimed voters suffered name confusion as both candidates had similar surnames. Win Mlambo believed the name confusion could have been resolved if ZEC had inserted his nickname, 'Chitengwa', before his surname.
[[Douglas Mwonzora]] who represented the winning candidate at the petition hearing, said Win Mlambo's application was without basis.
[[Douglas Mwonzora]] who represented the winning candidate at the petition hearing, said Win Mlambo's application was without basis.
==References==
==References==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|title=Win Mlambo
|=replace
|keywords= ,Information Communication Technology,Postal and Courier Services
|image= Win_Mlamboz.JPG
|image= Win_Mlamboz.JPG
|image_alt= Win Mlambo Biography
|image_alt= Win Mlambo Biography
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 13:17, 19 December 2022
|Dr.
Win Mlambo
|Born
|Win Busayi Juyana Mlambo
January 20, 1956
Mount Selinda, Manicaland
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe
Pennsylvania State University
Westminster University
|Occupation
|Politician
|Years active
|1983 - current
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Known for
|ICT Ministry
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
|Spouse(s)
|Thandiwe Sharon
|Parent(s)
|Aaron Busayi Juyana Mlambo (Father),
Marian Mashava Mlambo (Mother)
Dr. Win Mlambo is a politician in Zanu-PF and was member of parliament (MP) for [[Chipinge] East. He was defeated in the July 2018 elections by Mathias Mlambo of the MDC Alliance. He is also the former Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.
Personal Details
Born: Win Busayi Juyana Mlambo, 20 January 1956 in Mount Selinda in Manicaland to parents Aaron Busayi Juyana Mlambo and Marian Mlambo.
School / Education
Primary: Mt Selinda. Had to work to pay some of his fees in the later primary school years.
Secondary: In 1972 he was awarded a “Work Scholarship” which he used to pay part of his fees for his secondary education at Mt Selinda Secondary School from 1972 to 1975. [1]
Upper Secondary School at Gokomere High School from 1976 to 1977.
Tertiary: Physics and Computer Science, University of Zimbabwe, from which he graduated with a BSc degree in 1981. [1]
Service/Career
In 1989, in the employment of the Public Sector, he studied for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) majoring in Financial Accounting and Management Information Systems (MIS) at Smeal College of Business at the Pennsylvania State University.[1]
Dr. Mlambo initially joined the Public sector in July 1983 as a programmer in Remote Sensing for agricultural applications. He rose through the ranks of the ICT profession in different Public Sector departments until he became Director, Technical Services.
In 2000, he was appointed and assigned to set up and head the first postal and telecommunications Regulatory watchdog of Zimbabwe, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), as Acting Director General.
While working as a Zimbabwean diplomat in London in 2004, Win Mlambo completed a Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Policy and Regulation from Westminster University. At the same time Mlambo was also pursuing his PhD in Communications, through Distance Education (PhD-D), which he completed in March 2006. [1]
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge East returned to Parliament:
- Win Mlambo of Zanu PF with 7 422 votes or 52.91 percent,
- Mathias Mlambo of MDC–T with 5 748 votes or 40.98 percent,
- Liberty Nkomo Bandama of MDC–N with 637 votes or 4.54 percent,
- 1 other with 220 votes or 1.57 percent.
Total 14 027 votes
After the elections, Mlambo was appointed the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services. He was deputy to Webster Shamu.
In July 2018 he contested but was defeated in the National Assembly election for Chipinge East.
Events
2018 Election Results Challenge
After losing to Mathias Mlambo, he filed an election petition, claiming the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) cost him victory by not putting his nickname on the ballot paper.
Mlambo sued ZEC and the MDC Alliance winner demanding a re-run. He claimed voters suffered name confusion as both candidates had similar surnames. Win Mlambo believed the name confusion could have been resolved if ZEC had inserted his nickname, ‘Chitengwa’, before his surname.
Douglas Mwonzora who represented the winning candidate at the petition hearing, said Win Mlambo's application was without basis. [2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Win Mlambo Expanded Biography, Win Mlambo official website, Published:unknown, Retrieved:17 March 2015,
- ↑ TONY KAROMBODefeated minister sues ZEC over nickname, ZimLive, Published: August 23, 2018, Retrieved: May 9, 2022