|description= Dr. Win Mlambo is a politician in the Zanu-PF party and is a former member of parliament (MP) for Chipinge East in the Zimbabwe National Assembly. He was defeated in the July 2018 elections by Mathias Mlambo of the MDC Alliance. He is also the former Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services .

Mlambo sued ZEC and the [[MDC Alliance]] winner demanding a re-run. He claimed voters suffered name confusion as both candidates had similar surnames. Win Mlambo believed the name confusion could have been resolved if ZEC had inserted his nickname, ‘Chitengwa’, before his surname.

After losing to [[Mathias Mlambo]], he filed an election petition, claiming the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC) cost him victory by not putting his nickname on the ballot paper.

In ''' July 2018 ''' he contested but was defeated in the National Assembly election for [[ Chipinge ]] East.

After the elections, ''' Mlambo ''' was appointed the Deputy Minister of [[ ICT, Postal and Courier Services ]] . He was deputy to [[Webster Shamu]].

In June 2013, Win Mlambo contested and won the Zanu-PF primaries for the Chipinge East MP seat. At the Harmonised elections on 31 July 2013 Mlambo won the seat against the MDC. After the Zanu-PF win in the Harmonised elections, Mlambo was appointed the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services. He was deputy to [[Webster Shamu]].

In the '''2013''' Elections , (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chipinge]] East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

While working as a Zimbabwean diplomat in London in 2004, Dr. Mlambo completed a Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Policy and Regulation from Westminster University . At the same time Mlambo was also pursuing his PhD in Communications , through Distance Education (PhD-D), which he completed in March 2006 . <ref name="mlambo" />

In 1989, in the employment of the Public Sector, he studied for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) majoring in Financial Accounting and Management Information Systems (MIS) at Smeal College of Business at the Pennsylvania State University.<ref name="mlambo" />

Dr Mlambo attended his Upper Secondary School at [[Gokomere High School]] from 1976 to 1977 after which he joined the Physics and Computer Science Departments at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] from which he graduated with a BSc degree in 1981.<ref name="mlambo" />

Born Win Busayi Juyana Mlambo on 20 January 1956 in [[Mount Selinda]] in Manicaland to parents Aaron Busayi Juyana Mlambo and Marian Mlambo , Win did his primary education in Mt Selinda and had to work in the to pay to pay some of his fees in the later primary school years. In 1972 he was awarded a “Work Scholarship” which he used to pay part of his fees for his secondary education at Mt Selinda Secondary School from 1972 to 1975.<ref name="mlambo">Win Mlambo [http://www . winmlambo.com/?page_id=36 Expanded Biography], ''Win Mlambo official website'', Published:unknown, Retrieved:17 March 2015,</ref>

Dr. '''Win Mlambo''' is a politician in the [[Zanu-PF]] party and is a former member of parliament (MP) for [[Chipinge East ]] in the [[Zimbabwe]] [[National Assembly]] . He was defeated in the July 2018 elections by [[Mathias Mlambo]] of the [[MDC Alliance]]. He is also the former Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

Personal Details

Born: Win Busayi Juyana Mlambo, 20 January 1956 in Mount Selinda in Manicaland to parents Aaron Busayi Juyana Mlambo and Marian Mlambo.

School / Education

Primary: Mt Selinda. Had to work to pay some of his fees in the later primary school years.

Secondary: In 1972 he was awarded a “Work Scholarship” which he used to pay part of his fees for his secondary education at Mt Selinda Secondary School from 1972 to 1975. [1]

Upper Secondary School at Gokomere High School from 1976 to 1977.

Tertiary: Physics and Computer Science, University of Zimbabwe, from which he graduated with a BSc degree in 1981. [1]

Service/Career

In 1989, in the employment of the Public Sector, he studied for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) majoring in Financial Accounting and Management Information Systems (MIS) at Smeal College of Business at the Pennsylvania State University.[1]

Dr. Mlambo initially joined the Public sector in July 1983 as a programmer in Remote Sensing for agricultural applications. He rose through the ranks of the ICT profession in different Public Sector departments until he became Director, Technical Services.

In 2000, he was appointed and assigned to set up and head the first postal and telecommunications Regulatory watchdog of Zimbabwe, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), as Acting Director General.

While working as a Zimbabwean diplomat in London in 2004, Win Mlambo completed a Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Policy and Regulation from Westminster University. At the same time Mlambo was also pursuing his PhD in Communications, through Distance Education (PhD-D), which he completed in March 2006. [1]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge East returned to Parliament:

Win Mlambo of Zanu PF with 7 422 votes or 52.91 percent,

of Zanu PF with 7 422 votes or 52.91 percent, Mathias Mlambo of MDC–T with 5 748 votes or 40.98 percent,

Liberty Nkomo Bandama of MDC–N with 637 votes or 4.54 percent,

1 other with 220 votes or 1.57 percent.

Total 14 027 votes

After the elections, Mlambo was appointed the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services. He was deputy to Webster Shamu.

In July 2018 he contested but was defeated in the National Assembly election for Chipinge East.

Events

2018 Election Results Challenge

After losing to Mathias Mlambo, he filed an election petition, claiming the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) cost him victory by not putting his nickname on the ballot paper.

Mlambo sued ZEC and the MDC Alliance winner demanding a re-run. He claimed voters suffered name confusion as both candidates had similar surnames. Win Mlambo believed the name confusion could have been resolved if ZEC had inserted his nickname, ‘Chitengwa’, before his surname.

Douglas Mwonzora who represented the winning candidate at the petition hearing, said Win Mlambo's application was without basis. [2]