Difference between revisions of "Winnet Mandipa"

In July 2018, Winnet Mandipa was elected to Ward 29 Mutasa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 285 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Mutasa RDC with 285 votes, beating Pedzisai Matiwa of MDC-Alliance with 188 votes and Nevermind Mazambuko od ZIPP with 7 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

