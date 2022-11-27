Difference between revisions of "Winnie Mandeya"
Winnie Mandeya is a Zimbabwean military personnel. In 2022, she became the first Vice Air Marshal when she was promoted by President Emmmerson Mnangagwa in November.
Background
In 2019, Winnie Mandeya was promoted from the rank of Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain to the rank of Air Commodore. In 2022, she was promoted from the rank of Air Vice Marshal, a rank equivalent to a Major General in land forces.[1]
Educational Background
General Career
Political career
Political ideology
Positions Held
- Air Vice Marshal;
- Air Commodore;
- Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain