Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Winnie Mandeya"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox officeholder | honorific_prefix = Air Vice Marshal | name = Winnie Mandeya | honorific_suffix = | image = Winnie_Mandeya_Air_Vice_M...")
 
 
Line 100: Line 100:
  
 
==='''Positions Held'''===
 
==='''Positions Held'''===
Air Vice Marshal
+
*Air Vice Marshal;
Air Commodore
+
*Air Commodore;
Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain
+
*Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain
 
 
  
  

Latest revision as of 06:45, 27 November 2022

Air Vice Marshal

Winnie Mandeya
Winnie Cabby Mandeya
Personal details
Born
Winnie Mandeya

(-Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
DiedMissing required parameter 1=month! , (-Missing required parameter 1=month!-00) (aged Expression error: Missing operand for -.)
CitizenshipZimbabwean
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
Known forBeing the first female Air Vice Marshal in Zimbabwe

Winnie Mandeya is a Zimbabwean military personnel. In 2022, she became the first Vice Air Marshal when she was promoted by President Emmmerson Mnangagwa in November.


Background

In 2019, Winnie Mandeya was promoted from the rank of Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain to the rank of Air Commodore. In 2022, she was promoted from the rank of Air Vice Marshal, a rank equivalent to a Major General in land forces.[1]

Educational Background

General Career

Political career

Political ideology

Positions Held

  • Air Vice Marshal;
  • Air Commodore;
  • Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain


Major Successes

Retirement

Trivia

References

  1. Winnie Mandeya, [1] Pindula News Retrieved: November 27, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Winnie_Mandeya&oldid=121466"