Difference between revisions of "Winnie Mandeya"

In 2022, she was promoted from the rank of Air Vice Marshal, a rank equivalent to a Major General in land forces.<ref name="Pindula News">Winnie Mandeya, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/22/president-mnangagwa-promotes-first-female-to-air-vice-marshal/] ''Pindula News'' Retrieved: November 27, 2022</ref>
 
In 2022, she was promoted from the rank of Air Vice Marshal, a rank equivalent to a Major General in land forces.<ref name="Pindula News">Winnie Mandeya, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/22/president-mnangagwa-promotes-first-female-to-air-vice-marshal/] ''Pindula News'' Retrieved: November 27, 2022</ref>
Air Commodore Mandeya crossed the border at a tender age to join other young cadres in the liberation struggle that resulted in independence in 1980.
=='''Educational Background'''==
 
=='''Educational Background'''==
==='''Positions Held'''===
 
==='''Positions Held'''===
 
*Air Vice Marshal;
 
*Air Vice Marshal;
*Air Commodore;
*Air Commodore - 5 December 2019, four years after the promotion of the first female Air Commodore in the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Cdre Ellen Chiweshe in 2015.  Air Cdre Mandeya was posted to Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters (ZDF HQ) and appointed Director General Service Personnel (DG SP) thereby becoming the first female officer to hold that office;
*Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain
 
*Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain
  

Winnie Mandeya

Winnie Cabby Mandeya
Winnie Cabby Mandeya
Personal details
Born
Winnie Mandeya

Citizenship: Zimbabwean
Nationality: Zimbabwe
Occupation
Known for: Being the first female Air Vice Marshal in Zimbabwe

Winnie Mandeya is a Zimbabwean military personnel. In 2022, she became the first Vice Air Marshal when she was promoted by President Emmmerson Mnangagwa in November.


Background

In 2019, Winnie Mandeya was promoted from the rank of Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain to the rank of Air Commodore. In 2022, she was promoted from the rank of Air Vice Marshal, a rank equivalent to a Major General in land forces.[1]

Air Commodore Mandeya crossed the border at a tender age to join other young cadres in the liberation struggle that resulted in independence in 1980.


Educational Background

General Career

Political career

Political ideology

Positions Held

  • Air Vice Marshal;
  • Air Commodore - 5 December 2019, four years after the promotion of the first female Air Commodore in the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Cdre Ellen Chiweshe in 2015. Air Cdre Mandeya was posted to Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters (ZDF HQ) and appointed Director General Service Personnel (DG SP) thereby becoming the first female officer to hold that office;
  • Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captain


Major Successes

Retirement

Trivia

References

  1. Winnie Mandeya, [1] Pindula News Retrieved: November 27, 2022
