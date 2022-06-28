Winnie Muchanyuka is a Zimbabwean tourism expert who was been appointed as the substantive Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s Chief Executive in 2022. Muchanyuka replaced Dr Karikoga Kaseke who was retired in 2021 due to ill health. Muchanyuka took over from Mr Givemore Chidzidzi who has been steering the ship in an acting capacity at ZTA.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

She is the immediate past President of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe. She has vast experience in the aviation industry with stints at Air Zimbabwe and Swiss Air. She also worked as the Country Manager for South African Airways.

Events

Further Reading

