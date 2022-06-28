She also worked as the Country Manager for South African Airways as the Acting Regional Manager - Southern Africa (August 2017 to June 2022) and Country Manager for Zimbabwe (October 2000 to June 2022) .

Muchanyuka has vast experience in the aviation industry with stints at Air Zimbabwe and Swiss Air as a Sales Executive from June 1993 to September 2000 .

She worked as a part-time lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe from May 2021 to June 2022 and as a part-time advisory board member at AMENA Africa Ltd. from May 2021 to June 2022.

Muchanyuka is the immediate past president of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe.

* Advanced Level, Chinhoyi High School, 1989 <ref name=""> [https://www.linkedin.com/in/winnie-muchanyuka-81703a5/details/ education / Winnie Muchanyuka], LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 28, 2022</ref>

* Master of Science - MS, Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Zimbabwe, 2013

* Master of Business Administration - MBA, Business Administration and Management, General, University of Gloucestershire, 2020

She took over from [[ Givemore Chidzidzi ]] who has been steering the ship in an acting capacity at ZTA since Kaseke's resignation. <ref name="Vusumuzi Dube"> [https://www.sundaynews . co.zw/zta-gets-new-ceo// ZTA gets new CEO], The Sunday News, Published 09 June 2022, Retrieved 28 June 2022</ref>

Muchanyuka replaced [[ Karikoga Kaseke ]] who was retired in 2021 due to ill health.

''' Winnie Muchanyuka ''' is a Zimbabwean tourism expert who was appointed as the substantive [[ Zimbabwe Tourism Authority]] (ZTA)’s Chief Executive in 2022.

Personal Details

School / Education

Winnie Chakanyuka Qualifications:

Service / Career

