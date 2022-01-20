Difference between revisions of "Wisdom Tarisai Jiri"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Wisdom Tarisai Jiri''' was elected to Ward 18 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1155 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his a...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 05:55, 20 January 2022
In July 2018, Wisdom Tarisai Jiri was elected to Ward 18 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1155 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Buhera RDC with 1155 votes, beating Paul Mugombe of MDC Alliance with 656 votes and Aaron Musadza of PRC with 47 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022