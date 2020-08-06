Difference between revisions of "Wiseman Magwa"

# 1991: Atsunzunya Rega Atsikwe (One who Closes One's Eyes should be Left to be Trampled) — with Willie Chigidie

* 1991: Atsunzunya Rega Atsikwe (One who Closes One's Eyes should be Left to be Trampled) — with Willie Chigidie

* 1990: Mafaro (Carnal Pleasure) - "Nhumbu Ndeyenyu" ("You are Responsible for the Pregnancy") and "Tawanda Mwana'ngu" ("Tawanda, My Son")

Wiseman Magwa

Wiseman Magwa (born 1962) is a Zimbabwean playwright and educator. He is the founding Vice Chancellor of the Reformed Church University in Zimbabwe.

Background

He was born in 1962 in Nyajena Community in Masvingo Province.

Education

He did his primary education at Garai School, secondary education at Chibi Mission, A Level at Hartzell High. He holds a Doctor of Literature and Philosophy (UNISA), Master of Education from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Post Graduate Diploma in Education (UZ), Graduate Certificate in Education (UZ) and a Bachelor of Arts Degree (UZ).[1]

Career

His passion for writing saw him scoring a first in Zimbabwe by becoming a full Professor at a young age of 48 (a record achievement in Zimbabwe). He is the founding Vice Chancellor of the Reformed Church University and a member of the National Advisory Council, Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality. He was also appointed faculty dean at the largest University in Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe Open University in 2010. He is an external Examiner at five international Universities

Magwa is a lecturer at Gweru Teachers College. He is one of very few Shona writers using oral performances and texts to educate communities on social issues including nationalism, promiscuity and AIDS. He works with fellow playwright Willie Chigidie, with the Midlands Drama Association for Schools and Colleges.

At present his publications stand at 102, among them poems, 23 books and monographs. He has also penned academic texts such as Dudziramutauro reChiShona: Bhuku romudzidzi, Mhenenguro Bhuku romudzidzi(both A-level), Manyorerwe eChiShona and the Ravai ChiShona and Verengai ChiShona Primary Series. He is also author of a number of plays including Mafaro, Haasiye Wandinoda, Njuzu, Mune Shanje Amaiguru and Jemedza. The last two have been O- Level set books.

Professor Magwa has 12 articles in peer reviewed journals to his credit, has translated 16 books into Shona, produced eight consultancy reports and has presented many workshop and conference papers on various issues relating to development of the Shona language and 22 of these have been selected for publication. He also contributes articles to newspapers and magazines where he has 15 articles to his credit.





Some Publications

1990: Mafaro (Carnal Pleasure) - "Nhumbu Ndeyenyu" ("You are Responsible for the Pregnancy") and "Tawanda Mwana'ngu" ("Tawanda, My Son")

1991: Atsunzunya Rega Atsikwe (One who Closes One's Eyes should be Left to be Trampled) — with Willie Chigidie

1991: Njuzu (Water Spirits or Mermaid[2])

1997: The Careers of Women Teachers Under Apartheid — with Shirley Motleke Mahlase

Awards

2004 Winner of the Zimbabwe 75 Best Books in the 20th Century Literary Awards in the Drama category with the play Njuzu published by Mambo Press: Gweru.

2004 Winner of the Zimbabwe Culture Fund Trust Grant for the Children against Aids Theatre Project

Awarded the Rockefeller Foundation Grant for the Implementation of the Sexual Maturation Research Findings from 2003-2006









References