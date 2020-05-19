Difference between revisions of "Wishes Hama"

In July 2018, Wishes Hama was elected to Ward 24 Chipinge RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 2187 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Chipinge RDC with 2187 votes, beating Lydia Hlekisana of Zanu-PF with 2101 votes, Patrick Dhliwayo, independent with 1723 votes and Alfred Tafamba of NCA with 80 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

