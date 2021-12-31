Difference between revisions of "Witness Mangwende"
'''Witness Pasichigare Magunda Mangwende''' was a Zimbabwean politician who served as head of several government ministries in the [[Robert Mugabe]] administration, and as provincial governor for [[Harare]].
'''Witness Pasichigare Magunda Mangwende''' was a Zimbabwean politician who served as head of several government ministries in the [[Robert Mugabe]] administration, and as provincial governor for [[Harare]].
He became Deputy Foreign Minister upon [[Zimbabwe]]'s independence in 1980. He was promoted to Foreign Minister in 1981, and held that post until 1987. He later was head of several other ministries, including Education, Agriculture, and Information. In 2004, he was appointed
He became Deputy Foreign Minister upon [[Zimbabwe]]'s independence in 1980. He was promoted to Foreign Minister in 1981, and held that post until 1987. He later was head of several other ministries, including Education, Agriculture, and Information. In 2004, he was appointed of Harare, a post he held until his death in February 2005. Upon his death, he was declared a national hero by the Politburo of [[Zanu PF]], and buried with military honours.
[[Category:Former Zanu-PF Politicians]]
|Witness Mangwende
|Born
|15 August 1946
Southern Rhodesia
|Died
|26 February 2005 (aged 58)
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe, University of Southampton, London School of Economics
|Occupation
|Politician,Diplomat
|Predecessor
|Simon Muzenda
|Successor
|Nathan Shamuyarira
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
|Spouse(s)
|Eben Yananiso Mangwende (nee=Takavarasha)
Witness Pasichigare Magunda Mangwende was a Zimbabwean politician who served as head of several government ministries in the Robert Mugabe administration, and as provincial governor for Harare. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 15 October 1946. Charter (Chivhu). Brought up in Buhera.
Married.
Death: February 2005.
School / Education
Zimuto Mission, Goromonzi Govermnment School, the School of Social Work.
University of Rhodesia. Expelled.
BA, International Studies, Southampton University.
PhD, International Studies, London School of Economics.
[1]
Service / Career
President of the Zimbabwe Student's Union, UK.
1979. Chief Representative of Zanu in Mozambique.
He became Deputy Foreign Minister upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980. He was promoted to Foreign Minister in 1981, and held that post until 1987. He later was head of several other ministries, including Education, Agriculture, and Information. In 2004, he was appointed Governor of Harare, a post he held until his death in February 2005. Upon his death, he was declared a national hero by the Politburo of Zanu PF, and buried with military honours.
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020