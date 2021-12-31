He became Deputy Foreign Minister upon [[Zimbabwe]]'s independence in ''' 1980 ''' . He was promoted to Foreign Minister in ''' 1981 ''' , and held that post until ''' 1987 ''' . He later was head of several other ministries, including Education, Agriculture, and Information. In ''' 2004 ''' , he was appointed Governor of [[ Harare ]] , a post he held until his death in ''' February 2005 ''' . Upon his death, he was declared a national hero by the Politburo of [[Zanu PF]], and buried with military honours.

PhD , International Studies, London School of Economics. <br/> <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

Mangwende began his political career as a student leader at the [[University of Rhodesia]]. Mangwende also studied in the United Kingdom at the University of Southampton and earned a PhD in international relations from the London School of Economics.

'''Witness Pasichigare Magunda Mangwende''' was a Zimbabwean politician who served as head of several government ministries in the [[Robert Mugabe]] administration, and as provincial governor for [[Harare]] . He was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980''' .

Personal Details

Born: 15 October 1946. Charter (Chivhu). Brought up in Buhera.

Married.

Death: February 2005.



School / Education

Zimuto Mission, Goromonzi Govermnment School, the School of Social Work.

University of Rhodesia. Expelled.

BA, International Studies, Southampton University.

PhD, International Studies, London School of Economics.

Service / Career

President of the Zimbabwe Student's Union, UK.

1979. Chief Representative of Zanu in Mozambique.



