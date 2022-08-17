Difference between revisions of "Witness Mangwende"
Turnout - 27 533 or 64.97 %
'''Witness''' later was head of several other ministries, including [[Education]], [[Agriculture]], and [[Information]]. In '''2004''', he was appointed Governor of [[Harare Province]],
'''Witness''' later was head of several other ministries, including [[Education]], [[Agriculture]], and [[Information]]. In '''2004''', he was appointed Governor of [[Harare Province]], until his death in '''February 2005'''. Upon his death, he was declared a national hero by the Politburo of [[Zanu PF]], and buried with military honours.
|Witness Mangwende
|Born
|15 August 1946
Southern Rhodesia
|Died
|26 February 2005 (aged 58)
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe, University of Southampton, London School of Economics
|Occupation
|Politician,Diplomat
|Predecessor
|Simon Muzenda
|Successor
|Nathan Shamuyarira
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
|Spouse(s)
|Eben Yananiso Mangwende (nee=Takavarasha)
Witness Pasichigare Magunda Mangwende was a Zimbabwean politician who served as head of several government ministries in the Robert Mugabe administration, and as provincial governor for Harare. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 15 October 1946. Charter (Chivhu). Brought up in Buhera District.
Married.
Death: 25 February 2005.
School / Education
Zimuto Mission, Goromonzi Govermnment School, the School of Social Work.
University of Rhodesia. Expelled.
BA, International Studies, Southampton University.
PhD, International Studies, London School of Economics.
Service / Career
President of the Zimbabwe Student's Union, UK.
1979. Chief Representative of Zanu in Mozambique.
He became Deputy Foreign Minister upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980. He was promoted to Foreign Minister in 1981, and held that post until 1987.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chitungwiza retuned to Parliament:
- Witness Pasichigare Magunda Mangwende of Zanu PF - 37 434 votes.
- Claver Cliff Takawira Manhombo of UANC - 2 686 votes.
- Oziah Muchuchu of PF-ZAPU - 888 votes.
- Fakazani Nelson Mabvuu of ZANU - 247 votes.
- Mark Muchabaiwa of NDU - 52 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza returned to Parliament:
- Witness Mangwende of Zanu PF with 20 217 votes,
- Dominic Macheka of ZUM with 6 316 votes,
- Munyamana Gwavhu of NDU with 237 votes.
Turnout - 27 533 or 64.97 %
Witness later was head of several other ministries, including Education, Agriculture, and Information. In 2004, he was appointed Governor of Harare Province, and was involved in Porta Farm. He was in that position until his death in February 2005. Upon his death, he was declared a national hero by the Politburo of Zanu PF, and buried with military honours.
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020