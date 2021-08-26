Difference between revisions of "Witness Matema"
At this time Matema met a lot of people in the jazz fraternity including the legendary Chris Chabuka, [[Friday Mbirimi]], Simangaliso Tutani and Paul Lunga. Witness Matema was then given an opportunity by Peter Mubi to play alongside Hilton Mambo at Circus Night Club in Harare's Strathaven suburb.
At this time Matema met a lot of people in the jazz fraternity including the legendary Chris Chabuka, [[Friday Mbirimi]], Simangaliso Tutani and Paul Lunga. Witness Matema was then given an opportunity by Peter Mubi to play alongside Hilton Mambo at Circus Night Club in Harare's Strathaven suburb.
He ventured into broadcasting as a radio presenter at the then Radio 3 now [[Power FM]] in 1996. Matema was selected top of the group that included [[Bridget Gavanga]] and [[
He ventured into broadcasting as a radio presenter at the then Radio 3 now [[Power FM]] in 1996. Matema was selected top of the group that included [[Bridget Gavanga]] and [[Mugadza]].
Matema partnered [[Kudzi Marudza]] to form Huggies Entertainment, an entertainment and brand promotion outfit that focuses on old school music.<ref name="ZBC">[https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/watch-witness-matema-marks-silver-jubilee-on-the-airwaves/ WATCH: Witness Matema marks silver jubilee on the airwaves], ''ZBC News'', Published: 2021, Retrieved: August 26, 2021</ref><ref name="ND"/>
Matema partnered [[Kudzi Marudza]] to form Huggies Entertainment, an entertainment and brand promotion outfit that focuses on old school music.<ref name="ZBC">[https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/watch-witness-matema-marks-silver-jubilee-on-the-airwaves/ WATCH: Witness Matema marks silver jubilee on the airwaves], ''ZBC News'', Published: 2021, Retrieved: August 26, 2021</ref><ref name="ND"/>
|Witness Matema
|Known for
|Being a radio and television presenter
|Spouse(s)
|Rumbidzai
|Children
|3
|Parents
Witness Matema also known as Chuman or Uncle Chu is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality.
Background
Witness' father was the late Crispen Matema who was a five-time winner of the Jazz Drummer of the Year award. Matema's father tirelessly worked to create a distinct Zimbabwe rhythm which now has many genres like Zimjazz, Sungura and Chimurenga among others.
Witness Matema's mother Lucy succumbed to cancer on October 17 2017 and was buried beside her husband in Zvimba.[1]
Growing up, Matema exhibited exceptional talent in dance, winning a lot of school competitions back in the day.[2]
Siblings
Witness Matema's siblings are sisters; Angelina Nyahunzvi and Dadirai – and five brothers – Mandi, Tadzi, Sly, Selwyn and Tanga who passed away in February 2017.[1]
Wife
Matema is married to Rumbidzai.[2]
Children
Witness and Rumbidzai Matema have three daughters.[2]
Career
At the young age of 18, Matema broke onto the scene when he landed a contract to play jazz at Solo's Garden. With his father's wide collection and astute music selection, his show at the joint became a popular Sunday hangout for many jazz fans.
At this time Matema met a lot of people in the jazz fraternity including the legendary Chris Chabuka, Friday Mbirimi, Simangaliso Tutani and Paul Lunga. Witness Matema was then given an opportunity by Peter Mubi to play alongside Hilton Mambo at Circus Night Club in Harare's Strathaven suburb.
He ventured into broadcasting as a radio presenter at the then Radio 3 now Power FM in 1996. Matema was selected top of the group that included Bridget Gavanga and Davies Mugadza.
Matema partnered Kudzi Marudza to form Huggies Entertainment, an entertainment and brand promotion outfit that focuses on old school music.[3][2]
Music
Witness Matema worked at Country Boy Records as a producer; signing on brilliant artists who made it big at the time including Dino Mudondo, Noel Zembe, MC Villa, Major E, Booker T and Newman Chipeni.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Ronald Chiwanza, Remembering Chris Matema, The Herald, Published: June 2018, Retrieved: August 26, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 All that jazz: The groove with Chuman, NewsDay, Published: December 23, 2011, Retrieved: August 26, 2021
- ↑ WATCH: Witness Matema marks silver jubilee on the airwaves, ZBC News, Published: 2021, Retrieved: August 26, 2021