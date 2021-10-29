Pindula

'''Women's University in Africa''' is in [[Marondera]], and was set up in '''2002'''. It is a private university, supported through student fees and donors from around the globe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men.
'''Women's University in Africa''' was founded by Prof. [[Hope Cynthia Sadza]] and Dr. [[Fay Chung]] in '''2002'''.
See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
[[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]]
==Location / Contact==
('''November 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' 549 Arcturus Road, Manresa, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' +26324 2459601 +2638611376897, (024) 2459601 <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:'''  portal.wua.ac.zw <br/>
'''Web:''' https://www.wua.ac.zw/index.php, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/womensuniversityinafrica/  <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
* Chancellor: [[Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang]] ('''26 October 2018''')
* Dean: [[Godfrey B. Nyamushamba]] ('''1 March 2018''')
* [[Innocent T. Mahiya]] ('''2017'''),
* [[Sam Takavarasha]] ('''March 2018''')
Motto: Addressing Gender Disparity and Fostering Equality in University Education
==School Grounds==
It has a rural campus.
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
Women's University in Africa is in Marondera, and was set up in 2002. It is a private university, supported through student fees and donors from around the globe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Women's University in Africa was founded by Prof. Hope Cynthia Sadza and Dr. Fay Chung in 2002.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.

Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

Location / Contact

(November 2021)
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Manresa, Harare.
Telephone: +26324 2459601 +2638611376897, (024) 2459601
Cell:
Email: portal.wua.ac.zw
Web: https://www.wua.ac.zw/index.php, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/womensuniversityinafrica/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Students / Teachers / Courses

Motto: Addressing Gender Disparity and Fostering Equality in University Education

School Grounds

It has a rural campus.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

