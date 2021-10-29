Difference between revisions of "Women's University in Africa"
Women's University in Africa is in Marondera, and was set up in 2002. It is a private university, supported through student fees and donors from around the globe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Women's University in Africa was founded by Prof. Hope Cynthia Sadza and Dr. Fay Chung in 2002.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Manresa, Harare.
Telephone: +26324 2459601 +2638611376897, (024) 2459601
Cell:
Email: portal.wua.ac.zw
Web: https://www.wua.ac.zw/index.php, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/womensuniversityinafrica/
Students / Teachers / Courses
- Chancellor: Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (26 October 2018)
- Dean: Godfrey B. Nyamushamba (1 March 2018)
- Innocent T. Mahiya (2017),
- Sam Takavarasha (March 2018)
Motto: Addressing Gender Disparity and Fostering Equality in University Education
School Grounds
It has a rural campus.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.