''' Women's University in Africa ''' was founded by Prof. [[Hope Cynthia Sadza]] and Dr. [[Fay Chung]] in '''2002'''.

'''Women's University in Africa''' is in [[Marondera]], and was set up in '''2002'''. It is a private university, supported through student fees and donors from around the globe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men.

Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

(November 2021)

Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Manresa, Harare.

Telephone: +26324 2459601 +2638611376897, (024) 2459601

Email: portal.wua.ac.zw

Web: https://www.wua.ac.zw/index.php, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/womensuniversityinafrica/



Motto: Addressing Gender Disparity and Fostering Equality in University Education

It has a rural campus.

