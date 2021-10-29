Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Women's University in Africa"

Page Discussion
 
Line 11: Line 11:
 
'''Telephone:''' +26324 2459601 +2638611376897, (024) 2459601 <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' +26324 2459601 +2638611376897, (024) 2459601 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' portal.wua.ac.zw <br/>
+
'''Email:'''   <br/>
 
'''Web:''' https://www.wua.ac.zw/index.php, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/womensuniversityinafrica/  <br/>
 
'''Web:''' https://www.wua.ac.zw/index.php, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/womensuniversityinafrica/  <br/>
  

Latest revision as of 14:04, 29 October 2021

Women's University in Africa is in Marondera, and was set up in 2002. It is a private university, supported through student fees and donors from around the globe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Women's University in Africa was founded by Prof. Hope Sadza and Dr. Fay Chung in 2002.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.

Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

Location / Contact

(November 2021)
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Manresa, Harare.
Telephone: +26324 2459601 +2638611376897, (024) 2459601
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.wua.ac.zw/index.php, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/womensuniversityinafrica/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Students / Teachers / Courses

Motto: Addressing Gender Disparity and Fostering Equality in University Education

School Grounds

It has a rural campus.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Women%27s_University_in_Africa&oldid=111657"