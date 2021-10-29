Women's University in Africa is in Marondera, and was set up in 2002. It is a private university, supported through student fees and donors from around the globe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Women's University in Africa was founded by Prof. Hope Sadza and Dr. Fay Chung in 2002.

Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Manresa, Harare.

Telephone: +26324 2459601 +2638611376897, (024) 2459601

Cell:

Email:

Web: https://www.wua.ac.zw/index.php, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/womensuniversityinafrica/



Motto: Addressing Gender Disparity and Fostering Equality in University Education

It has a rural campus.

