Difference between revisions of "Women Power Trust"





Women Power Trust is a non-governmental organization created with the conscious aim of securing commitments from key stakeholders in the mining sector to address key gender concerns in the pursuit of gender equity and the full realization of egalitarian solidarity. The trust’s empowerment model revolves around three focal areas:

Act

Enable

Influence

Vision

A mining sector and mining-affected communities in which women, men and children benefit equally and enjoy all rights enshrined in international recognized human rights standards and regulations

Mission

To generate momentum and action among and by different stakeholders in support of women’s rights in mines and in mining affected communities.

Aim

Women Power trust aims to establish a better understanding of gender dimensions of mining and create awareness and secure commitment to take action and uphold women’s rights in mineral supply chains.